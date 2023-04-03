Big grant
PDX Jazz, which conducts the Portland Jazz Festival and events throughout the year, has received a $502,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to help the organization expand its reach outside the Portland area.
The nonprofit plans to expand its programming to the Seattle area, and then to other cities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana where there may be limited arts and culture opportunities. It’ll also offer artists more performance opportunities.
“People everywhere should have the opportunity to experience the best in art, culture and music,” said Lorin Schmit Dunlop, program director for Murdock Charitable Trust.
PDX Jazz wants to present 10 shows outside the Portland market each year during the three-year startup phase of the initiative, which aims to be self-sustaining long-term.
Other than the Seattle area, additional shows could be headed for Bend, Hood River, Corvallis and Eugene in Oregon; Spokane, Tri-Cities and Yakima in Washington; Bozeman and Billings, Montana; and Boise, Idaho.
Arcade Day
Movie Madness, the iconic Portland video store, and Ground Kontrol classic arcade gaming center in downtown have collaborated on the free-to-play Arcade Day at Movie Madness Miniplex, 4320 S.E. Belmont St., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9 There’ll be a selection of retro cabinets curated by Ground Kontrol.
There’ll be free playing and a high-score tournament.
“Video stores and retro arcades share the same DNA,” said Movie Madness staffer Chris Henager. “When we heard there was a holiday called ‘National Arcade Day’ we knew we wanted to celebrate it somehow. We were lucky enough to find the perfect partner in the legendary Portland arcade Ground Kontrol, our local physical media sibling. They’re bringing an assortment of games to Movie Madness for the first ever Video Store Arcade.”
The Movie Madness Miniplex is an 18-seat theater located in the back of the Movie Madness video rental store. For this free Arcade Day celebration, the Miniplex will transform into a functional arcade full of games set to “free play,” and classic video game movies playing on the Miniplex screen.
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
It’s almost time: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based off the book of advice columns by Portland’s Cheryl Strayed, will premiere Friday, April 7 on Hulu streaming service.
It stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, the beloved Internet advice columnist Sugar, who tries valiantly to keep her own life stable while mourning the loss of her mother. The show also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair and Tanzyn Crawford. It’s based off Strayed’s work as the anonymous Sugar, the love columnist and podcaster (“Dear Sugar”).
“Tiny Beautiful Things” was staged by Portland Center Stage a few years back.
Ross coming
Big news from the music world, as Diana Ross will stop at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale on June 20.
Tickets are on sale at edgefieldconcerts.com.
James Beard Awards
Some Oregon chefs and restaurants are nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards, including Portland restaurant Kann, opened by Gregory Gourdet, which has been nominated in Best New Restaurant Award.
Other Portland nominees: OK Omens, outstanding wine and other beverages program; Peter Cho, Han Oak, best chef; Vince Nguyen, Berlu, best chef; Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, best chef.
Restaurant and chef winners will be announced June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.
The best
From Pamplin Media Group’s Troy Shinn:
For the second year in a row, Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Arcade and Museum has been voted the best pinball venue in the world.
The business at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave. in Hillsboro was named the top pinball location by “This Week In Pinball,” an online publication dedicated to the game.
The publication’s annual awards are called the TWIPYs, and the awards were announced in Frisco, Texas, on March 25.
The best location is selected by fans. Voting closed back in January.
Next Level again received the public’s choice as the No. 1 spot for pinball, just like it did in 2022, beating out older, more established venues like Old School Pinball Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, and the world-famous Logan Arcade in Chicago.
The Hillsboro business won in a landslide, with 1,267 votes, or over 32% of the vote between 10 candidates. That’s more than double the number of votes the next closest venue, Pinball Palace in Brunswick, Georgia, received at 616 votes.
“We are very excited to win,” said co-owner Whitney Carlson, who owns the store along with her husband, Jordan.