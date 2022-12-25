New home
Northwest Children’s Theater is closing in on reaching its funding goal for its move to downtown Portland.
The company plans to take residence at the old fourplex movie theater location at 1000 S.W. Broadway — right across the street from Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — and making it a multi-venue arts center for youth by April 2023. It has raised about $5.2 million of the $6.3 budget for renovation costs, project staff, new equipment and startup capital. “NWCT is in a strong position to reach the finish line,” a news release stated.
The company cited Tom and Chris Neilsen for being strong supporters. They have pledged to match any gift to the capital campaign up to $50,000 total.
The new home will be known as the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, or “The Judy,” to honor NWCT founder Judy Kafoury. It’ll feature a 240-seat theater, 120-seat black box, multiple classroom studios and a 190-seat cinema for classic musicals, movie sing-alongs, birthday parties and more. There’ll also be onsite maker space, concessions and an attached parking garage.
For more, and to donate, see nwcts.org/move.
New Year’s Eve
Things to do on Saturday, Dec. 31:
New Year’s Eve at Alberta Rose Theatre features High Step Society, The Saloon Ensemble, Pink Lady’s “The Cat’s Meow!” jazz/burlesque show and more. It gets going at 9 p.m. More: albertarosetheatre.com.
DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid host their New Year’s Eve Dance Party, Orquestra Pacifico Trophical, Brown Calculus and Adam McCollom, 9 p.m. at Wonder Ballroom. Info: wonderballroom.com.
Brandi Carlile will surely draw a crowd for her “party” at Moda Center, 9 p.m. She has a new deluxe album, “In The Canyon Haze.” Details: rosequarter.com.
Pink Martini always puts on a great show on the eve of the new year. They’ll be joined by the Portland Youth Philharmonic as well as members of the PSU Chamber Choir and NPR host/sometimes lead singer Ari Shapiro, along with China Forbes, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod and Thomas Lauderdale. Shows are 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. More: portland5.com.
The nine-man a cappella standout Straight No Chaser are a Portland favorite, and they’re here on “The 25th Anniversary Celebration” tour, 7:30 p.m. at Keller Auditorium. Info: portland5.com.
Here’s something a little different: The 34th Annual Sobriety Powwow on New Year’s Eve takes place again, starting at 1 p.m. at Oregon Convention Center (with a countdown at 9:30 p.m.). It’s the largest sobriety powwow in the country and draws thousands of Native Americans and others for drums, songs, dance and more. Details: oregoncc.org.
Upcoming events
Reminder: The “Brave Night: A Children’s Celebration of Light,” a one-hour Revels story for children ages 2-7, takes place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Brunish Theatre. It’s inspired by “The Midwinter Revels: Andalusian Night.” More: portland5.com.
Another reminder: How about a little magic for the holidays? The Illusionists put on their mind-blowing “Magic of the Holidays” showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30 at Keller Auditorium. Info: portland5.com.
Oregon Symphony plays Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bizet/Schedrin’s “Carmen Suite” as part of its concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Deanna Tham conducts, SooBeen Lee stars on violin. Details: orsymphony.org.
Ongoing sights
Still want to go out and see lights and decorations?:
The Grotto, 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., with its “Christmas Festival of Lights,” is the place to be for spirituality, puppet shows, choral performances and indoor concerts, through Dec. 30. More: thegrotto.org.
Stay in the warmth of your car and enjoy a long trip through the decorated Portland International Raceway for “Winter Wonderland,” which has more than 250 light set pieces and animated scenes. It’s open 5 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at PIR, 1940 N. Victory Blvd. Info: winterwonderlandportland.com.
The famed Peacock Lane walking/driving tour of decorated and lighted Southeast Portland homes, located off Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard between Stark and Belmont streets, takes place 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night through Dec. 31. Details: peacocklane.org.
With “Music Makes the Season,” Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours through Jan. 4. More: pittockmansion.org.
The Oregon Zoo, 4001 S.W. Canyon Road, presents its huge, animal-themed ZooLights through Jan. 5. There is forests of lighted trees, dazzling life-size animal silhouettes and the light-bedecked zoo train. Info: oregonzoo.org.