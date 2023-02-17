Arts and Culture
Pink Martini founder and pianist Thomas Lauderdale and In A Landscape founder and pianist Hunter Noack will perform as special guests at the Oregon Arts and Culture Caucus Launch Event, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Salem’s Elsinore Theatre.
“During the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the Works Progress Administration, putting millions of Americans to work. Federal music, theater and writers’ projects (since COVID-19 pandemic) signaled to the people that arts and culture are as important to the infrastructure of the country as our roads and post offices,” Lauderdale and Noack said. “The American Dream was not only promise of economic and social justice but of cultural enrichment, making us more resilient, inventive and compassionate."
The bipartisan Arts and Culture Caucus, coordinated by Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, was formed in recognition of the vital role arts and culture play in the livability and prosperity of Oregon communities — and in enriching the lives of Oregonians.
“Arts and culture are so important to Oregon,” Nosse said. “All around our state, every day there are concerts, comedy events, public hearings, podcasts, theatrical performances, debates and community events that bring the people of our state together. We must support the cultural and community hubs in our neighborhoods and I hope this caucus will continue to ensure arts and culture thrive in this state.”
The Caucus will serve as a resource to the Oregon Legislature on key issues impacting the arts and culture sector.
Concerts upcoming
A couple notable concerts have been added to the Portland lineup.
Duran Duran with Bastille Nile Rodgers and CHIC will play Moda Center June 1. Tickets have gone on sale at rosequarter.com.
Depeche Mode will be at Moda Center Nov. 28, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at rosequarter.com.
Speaking of concerts, as expected the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s show Feb. 25 has sold out. Good luck on the secondary market. And, interestingly, Steven Van Zandt has returned to the stage with the band, but he has kept his distance from Bruce and others, recovering from COVID-19.
Waterfront Blues Festival
The summer’s premier concert, Waterfront Blues Festival, has set its 2023 dates (July 1-4) at Waterfront Park, and early bird four-day ticket offerings have gone on sale at waterfrontbluesfest.com.
The initial artist lineup for the 36th annual festival will be announced March 1.
Help wanted
Portland Parks and Recreation, facing staffing issues, continues to recruit people for full-time, part-time and seasonal work.
Positions include lifeguard, swim instructor, water fitness leader, tennis and volleyball instructors and workers for summer camp, park maintenance, the Summer Free For All cultural festivals and events, Free Lunch + Play, Environmental Education, Community Gardens and Urban Forestry teams, among others. There are more than 800 summer seasonal positions available.
Popular comic
TidalWave Comics, which produces comics about celebrities, politicians and others, found a lot of success with its recent “Orbit: Dave Grohl” book about the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters founder. TidalWave will issue a “Orbit: Dave Grohl Bonus Edition” with more images and a special cover by Noumier Tawilah, as well as photographs from Stephanie Swartz.
It’s available digitally and in hard copy.
More: tidalwavecomics.com.
Rose Festival Court
For the first time since 2019, the Rose Festival Court selection process returned to in-person interviews. The community interviews determines the finalists for each of the 15 positions on the 2023 Rose Festival Court; judges scores and school-wide votes determine the princesses. Community interviews take place Feb. 18 at Lloyd Center.
The winning princesses will be announced March 6-24.
More: rosefestival.org.