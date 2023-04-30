New bontebok
Oregon Zoo guests have gotten their first glimpses of Winter the bontebok’s 3-week-old, 32-pound calf recently, as the youngster explored the Africa Savanna area.
“It was great to see them looking so at home out there,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section. “Now that the weather’s warming up, Winter and the calf should be spending more time outside. It will be fun to watch him grow — he has so much energy.”
Seeing the young calf thriving is especially satisfying, Gomez said, given the history of this species. Bonteboks were once considered among the most imperiled mammals on the planet, and each birth is considered an important step toward ensuring their long-term survival.
“This cute little guy is living proof of the impact people can have if we work together for wildlife,” Gomez said. “A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction.”
While other antelope species like the impala, eland and kudu practically fly — soaring 10 feet into the air or higher — bontebok can only manage small leaps and could thus be contained by ordinary livestock fencing. Their population was decimated by human hunting.
Today the bontebok population is estimated to be around 2,500 to 3,000.
“It’s an incredible conservation story,” Gomez said. “And hopefully, we can inspire more successes like this for the future.”
New album
Musician M. Ward, who lives in Portland when not touring (often with Zooey Deschanel as She & Him), will be coming out with a new album, “Supernatural Thing,” featuring First Aid Kit, Neko Case, Jim James and others.
Eight of the album’s 10 songs are Ward originals, but there is also an unusual Bowie choice, “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from “Blackstar,” and a live rendition of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist.”
Said Ward: “Bowie and Johnston are constant sources of inspiration for me, have been for I don’t know how many years.”
It’s his first new music in three years; in 2020, he released “Migration Stories” and “Think of Spring” (classic Billie Holiday tunes).
Farmers markets
Portland Farmers Market’s four neighborhood markets are reopening. The PSU Farmers Market is open year-round.
“As the weather turns warmer, we’re excited to see the community gather in the neighborhood markets again, shopping for fresh local food with their families and friends,” said Katy Kolker, executive director of Portland Farmers Market. “Our vendors have been eagerly awaiting market season, a chance to greet their customers and sell their delicious products, while infusing the local economy with market dollars that circulate close to home.”
The Shemanski Park market in South Park Blocks opens 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and King Farmers Market (Northeast Wygant Street/Seventh Avenue) opens 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
In June, openings are Lents International (Southeast 92nd Avenue/Reedway Street, June 4) and Kenton (June 7).
St. Johns Farmers Market, a program of St. Johns Center for Opportunity, will open for its 15th season, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the intersection of North Charleston Avenue and Central Street.
It’ll be held every Saturday through Oct. 28.
“We are delighted to welcome back many of our beloved vendors from previous years as well as new and emerging vendors who will be with us for the first time in 2023,” said Michaelyn Chess, market manager.
Bike ride
The next Portland World Naked Bike Ride will happen on Saturday, Aug. 12. Riders will gather at 7:30 p.m. and the ride will start at sunset. The exact route will be announced closer to the event. The WNBR brings awareness to bicyclist safety and pollution. Organizers described it as a “lighthearted protest against dependency on oil.” Clothing is optional but shoes and helmets are still recommended for the ride.