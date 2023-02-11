New leader
Portland Center Stage has long been looking for its replacement for Cynthia Fuhrman, managing director. Now, it has one.
The company has named Liam Kaas-Lentz as new managing director, and he joins Artistic Director Marissa Wolf in leadership positions.
Kaas-Lentz has been with PCS in various roles for nearly a decade, including interim managing director starting in March 2022.
"I am thrilled that Liam has been named as the next managing director at PCS," Fuhrman said. "I worked with Liam for years, and he was someone I consistently relied upon as a strategic thought partner. His deep knowledge of all that it takes to run a theater, coupled with his collaborative style and acumen with budgets, makes him an ideal managing leader at a time when the theater field is faced with so many complex challenges. I know that with Liam working alongside Marissa, PCS is well-positioned to be successful in its next chapter. I look forward to being in the audience and cheering them on."
Said Kaas-Lentz: “As we continue growing out of the COVID-19 closures, PCS is poised to emerge stronger than it's ever been, with its newly established mission to create transcendent theatrical experiences and community programs that break down the barriers separating people.”
'Jeopardy!' update
Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, won $114,200 in his four-day run on “Jeopardy!” He was eliminated Wednesday, Feb. 8, but he does qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.
Be a clown
The Rose Festival is looking for its clowns again.
The Rose Festival Clowns have provided fun and entertainment for 14 years during the festival’s parades and CityFair events. No prior experience is necessary — the festival opens its clown school to train clown candidates, ages 13 and up.
Application deadline is Feb. 28, auditions are March 14 and clown workshops are April 1-2. If accepted, you’ll receive a makeup kit, clown nose, costume and some circus and theater skills.
Do you have what it takes?
More: rosefestival.org.
Wine on Water
The Portland Spirit has a new cruise, and it starts March 30 and involves two fun things to do — taste wine, and cruise the river.
The Portland Spirit’s inaugural Wine on Water event will allow visitors to taste wine from 15 different wineries on a new, two-hour cruise. There are several Willamette Valley wineries involved. Food and other beverages will be available for purchase.
More: portlandspirit.com/wine.
Maryhill Museum
A favorite destination for Portland-area visitors, the Maryhill Museum of Art outside Goldendale, Washington, has announced its 2023 season.
It begins March 15 with “The Hound of Heaven,” a pictorial sequence painted by R.H. Ives Gammell, based on “The Hound of Heaven series” and inspired by a 182-line religious poem by English poet Francis Thompson (1959-1907), as well as “Nocturnes,” an exhibition on works of art that display nighttime scenes.
Fertile Ground
The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a city-wide theater festival organized by the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA), is looking for a new festival director.
Fertile Ground skipped its usual January/February festival this year and is instead doing a crowdfunder to finance its first professional ED. The goal is $10,000.
PATA President Samson Syharath and the Fertile Ground committee have been working with former Festival Director Nicole Lane to create a fundraising campaign.
The non-juried, locals-only festival, which runs annually from late January to early February, has been an invigorating part of the theater and performing arts community since 2009.
Typically, playwrights, directors and actors bring their newest projects to the festival, which takes place in small theaters, bars and offices and ranges from fully-staged plays down to readings of unfinished scripts. Fertile Ground brings together a huge section of Portland’s theater community, many of whom are unpaid.