Big win
Perhaps an Oscar could be next?
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the movie made by Portland’s ShadowMachine and co-directed by Portland’s Mark Gustafson (along with del Toro), won the Golden Globe for best animated picture. With the win, Netflix, on which the movie currently streams, became the first streaming service to win a Golden Globe for an animated feature.
Only four winners of the Golden Globe animation category have failed to win the Academy Award in the same category since 2006, a list that includes “Missing Link” (2019) by Hillsboro’s Laika.
The movie was also nominated for an award at the Critics Choice Awards.
“We gave life and beauty and truth to a tale about life, loss and belonging,” del Toro said in accepting the Golden Globe at the awards ceremony Tuesday, with Gustafson by his side.
The movie was 10 years in the making. Voice talents include Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett and Ewan McGregor, and a soundtrack by Nick Cave and Alexandre Desplat.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” tells the classic children’s fair tale of the wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy and mends the heart of woodcarver Gepetto, with a darker take: It takes place in 1930s Italy, beset by fascism, and Pinocchio is a mean trickster.
Dear Stranger
You want to communicate with and learn from somebody who doesn’t think like you do, or has different beliefs — political, cultural or otherwise?
The Oregon Humanities program Dear Stranger gives you the opportunity, through exchanging letters in a pen-pal project. Write a letter, get a letter. Letters are swapped anonymously.
“While at first this can be daunting or challenging, many letter writers find that they’re able to work through these experiences by writing them out, and through this, make a really impactful connection with another person,” said Lucy Solares-Steger, program coordinator at Oregon Humanities who runs Dear Stranger.
This winter’s prompt for writers is: “Things that lie beneath the surface: experiences, emotions, movements, stories, myths. Are there things you’ve kept hidden and buried? Why about things you’re working to uncover? What are the benefits of keeping things underground, and what are the costs?”
Instructions for participation are available at oregonhumanities.org. Letters should be addressed to (by Feb. 28): Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 610 S.W. Alder St., Suite 1111, Portland OR, 97205.
‘Weaving Data’
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University has a unique exhibition opening, “Weaving Data,” featuring the work of nine contemporary artists, Jan. 24-April 29.
It examines the historical relationship of weaving and computing, tracing the origins of contemporary computing to the invention of the Jacquard loom (1801), and its punch-card system situates textiles and the communities responsible for production in global conversations surrounding technology and media.
Pride Festival
Hoping to separate itself during a busy summer schedule of activities, the Portland Pride Festival will be held in July this year, a month later than usual.
The annual festival takes place at Waterfront Park July 15-16 with a parade through downtown July 16.