Last Ten Grands?
Portland native and musician Michael Allen Harrison has taken a lot of pride in his Ten Grands concert each year, which raises money for music education programs.
But, he’s making people aware that Ten Grands might be put on at downtown’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall for the final time this year. The event in which Harrison and singer Julianne Johnson star alongside several pianists — hence, the Ten Grands title — will be staged with the main event 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. There’ll be a kids' event at 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 7.
“The Last Ten Grands?” is the header on a recent email from Michael Harrison Productions.
The email reads: “April 7 and 8 is most likely the last Ten Grands at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. We have been hit hard over the last few years because of the pandemic, problems with downtown, rising costs and low attendance. In the past this show sold out quickly and was the hardest ticket in town for over 20 years. We’ve raised over $4 million to support music education and we’ve given so many young artists opportunities to perform and grow as musicians. I am so grateful for all of the memorable moments we have shared together in this beautiful hall. Thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm. … We need your help. If you are unable to attend or afraid to come downtown, perhaps you would be able to purchase tickets for family, friends or someone who can’t afford to buy a ticket.”
There are options for Ten Grands and other events, such as Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.
So, we’ll see what happens.
For more: tengrands.com.
Pickathon lineup
The indie music festival Pickathon, which returned in 2022 after a two-year absence, has announced its lineup for the Aug. 4-6 festival at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.
Among the more than 50 standout acts are Watchhouse, Lee Fields, Dehd, Madison Cunningham, W.I.T.C.H., Thee Sinseers, The Altons, Imarhan, Vieux Farka Toure, MonoNeon, Joe Rainey, Yot Club, Sgt. Papers, TOBi, Butcher Brown, Courtney Marie Andrews, Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Florist and many more.
“Reinventing Pickathon last year around the concept of integrating music, arts and culture into the natural settings of Pendarvis Farm was an incredible endeavor,” said Zale Schoenborn, founder. “(This year) not only presents our best lineup ever, but now we understand the new Pickathon ‘Neighborhoods’ even better, and we’re excited to refine all the details to make this year our most immersive experience to date.”
More: pickathon.com.
Leadership change
Scott Showalter, the CEO of Oregon Symphony, will be moving into another position as executive adviser to the president and board of directors as of his contract concluding on June 30, continuing to provide guidance to the organization until a CEO successor can be appointed. The board has partnered with Aspen Leadership Group to determine a new president and CEO.
The leadership succession plan was announced on March 22. David Danzmayr serves as music director.
“Scott has established an incredible legacy by growing the symphony’s regional impact and its national reputation. His leadership has been a boon to the state of Oregon,” said Board Chair Dan Drinkward.
From the symphony: Since assuming his role in 2014, Showalter has expanded the orchestral season and breadth of its education and digital programs. The Oregon Symphony now serves hundreds of thousands of people in person and tens of millions more via syndicated programs each year. During his tenure, the symphony also has broadened its repertoire to include music from hip hop to video games, premiered classical works that address issues from homelessness to racism, completed a global search for its new music director, led a community celebration of its 125th anniversary, grown wages for musicians and staff and earned multiple Grammy nominations.
Showalter reflects that the symphony’s successes have been a team effort. “Working with our board, musicians, staff and donors has been the highlight of my career, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together. Although I will move on later this year, I am committed to ensuring our continued success through this transition.”
Reba McEntire
Portland’s TidalWave Comics, which produces comic biographies of famous people, will release the book “Female Force: Reba McEntire” to feature the life of the country music star and actress for her 68th birthday.
It was written by Adam Rose with art by Ramon Salas. Follow Reba on a journey from her rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom and film career.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” Publisher Darren G. Davis said. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
It’ll be available in hard copy and digital form.
More: tidalwavecomics.com.
Carnegie Hall
Teen musicians have been selected for the NY02, an intensive summer orchestral training program, at Carnegie Hall — including two from Oregon: Violinist Ryan Jun of Beaverton and viola player Luke D’Silva of Portland.
The national program recognizes young instrumentalists from throughout the country, ages 14 to 17.
They’ll perform at Carnegie Hall on July 15, and travel to the Dominican Republic for the ensemble’s first-ever international residency and concerts.
New leader
Portland Baroque Orchestra hired Julian Perkins as its new artistic director, and now has its new executive director.
It’s Hilary Butler, who begins April 3. She has over 18 years of experience working with performing arts organizations as an administrator, performer and director; she was most recently the executive director of Westrick Music Academy in Princeton, N.J.
“I am eager to begin working with PBO and grow the organization’s profile locally to match the level of artistic renown PBO enjoys as an international leader in period performance. As a native of the Pacific Northwest, I am thrilled to return to my roots and support PBO and the arts sector as we play our part in the emotional and economic revitalization of the community,” she said.