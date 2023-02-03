Big Irish Coffee
Paddy’s Bar & Grill plans its 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 17, adjacent to the pub on Southwest Yamhill Street. And, there and then, Paddy’s will attempt a Guinness World Record (and it’s not to do with Guinness the beer, although it’s a cool word association).
On March 17, 2011, Paddy’s made the Largest Irish Coffee, according to the Guinness World Records. It was 601 liters (159 gallons). Now, with the help of partners Alpenrose Dairy, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Cafe Umbria and Ness Campbell, Paddy’s wants to regain its record (purportedly now at 550 gallons).
Meanwhile, somebody (presumably more than one person) has to drink that, right?
Oregon Craft Beer Month
Speaking of beer, in the wake of the cancellation of Oregon Brewers Festival, the beer folks bring up some good news: It’s Oregon Craft Beer Month in February, and it’s a month-long celebration of craft beer, including Zwickelmania.
Oregon Brewers Guild will be promoting member breweries via its website and social media outlets. There’ll be origin stories, beer releases, food and beer specials offered and more.
And, the 15th annual Zwickelmania, a statewide open house of breweries, will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at Portland breweries and Saturday, Feb. 25, at statewide breweries. It’s free to attend.
Black History Festival NW
With February also being Black History Month, the Black History Festival NW has returned, and it includes a celebration and education of Black culture and heritage by showcasing more than 100 Black artists, businesses, leaders and organizations.
There’ll be numerous events, from plays to luncheons, including:
Youth-curated displays by students at Harriet Tubman Middle School, Kairos PDX and Trinity Lutheran, at Multnomah County Libraries through March 4; Flash Mob Dance, Feb. 11 during the Portland Winter Light Festival; the 17th annual “Who I Am Celebrating Me,” a performance of music, dance, poetry and prose, written and directed by Shalanda Sims and performed at Alberta Abbey, Feb. 23-26; and a Black history game show Feb. 28.
More: worldstagetheatre.org/bhfnw.
It’s back!
For truffle and mushroom experts, speakers, foragers, chefs and curious public, the Oregon Truffle Festival has returned to in-person events after a two-year hiatus, and goes through early March.
Oregon State University, home to top-level truffle research, hosts The Truffle Homecoming Feb. 16-19. It features multiple dinners, panels, workshops, classes and (on Sunday, Feb. 19) the Fresh Truffle Marketplace, where there’ll be cooking demonstrations, wine and beer tastings, a truffle and mycology lecture series and a truffle dog demonstration.
More: oregontrufflefestival.org.
Artists Rep
Lava Alapai has been named associate artistic director for Artists Repertory Theatre in a one-year residency, as she’ll help lead the company’s “DNA: Oxygen” initiative, which is dedicated to the development and production of new works generated by, led by and featuring BIPOC artists.
“‘DNA: Oxygen’ disrupts systemic pipelines to power and creation by centering BIPOC artists as leaders, as thinkers, and as generators,” said Jeanette Harrison, Artists Rep artistic director.
Pickathon
The popular indie music festival Pickathon, held at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, returned in 2022 after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has its 2023 dates — Aug. 3-6.
Call to artists
- Portland Open Studios is taking applications, through February, for its 25th citywide annual art studio tour in October. The top 100-plus scoring artists, according to a jury panel, will be invited to join the tour, Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. Apply here: portlandopenstudios.com/2023-application.html.
- Oregon Contemporary is accepting applications for its 2024 Biennial, curated by Jackie Im and Anuradha Vikram. The Biennial is a survey of works by visual and performing artists who are defining and advancing Oregon’s contemporary art landscape. Deadline to submit an application is March 3. More: oregoncontemporary.org.
Pittock exhibit
Pittock Mansion has a new exhibit through July 23, “This IS Kalapuyan Land,” featuring contemporary artists representing Oregon’s Indigenous communities and curated by Steph Littlebird.
The exhibit blends hand-written corrections from the curator throughout a historically inaccurate museum exhibition about the Kalapuyans, combined with colorful new artwork that asserts, “Native people are still here.”
There’s a virtual curator’s talk Feb. 23.