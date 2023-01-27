Food series
You want to learn more about Pacific Northwest bounty, and how to prepare the food and, of course, how to enjoy eating it?
We’re not talking macaroni cheese and soup here, it’s a little more involved than that: Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Superabundant” digital series, the second-year version, explores the stories behind the Pacific Northwest food, including the natural history, flavor science and profiles of people who grow, pick, process and protect them.
The documentary-style framework of the series showcases the ingredients as the real stars of the stories. The series answers questions such as: “Where do these ingredients come from?,” “What communities do they support?,” “What makes them delicious?,” and “What can they become in the hands of the best food makers in the region?”
“Dungeness crab” is the first episode and available at opb.org/show/superabundant or on OPB’s YouTube channel. New episodes are launched monthly, and they will be: “Soil,” “Chardonnay,” “Psilocybin mushrooms,” “Strawberries,” “Corn,” “Coffee.”
Champion magician
Jason Latimer, originally from Roseburg and a winner of the Grand Prix “Best Overall” at World Championships of Magic, he brings his show “Impossible Science LIVE” to Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Feb. 4-26.
He’s also a science educator, and he’ll give a performance of illusion to challenge visitors’ understanding of what is possible through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). He integrates all fields of science into illusions.
More: omsi.edu.
Blues champ?
The TJ Wong Trio is representing Portland and the Cascade Blues Association at the International Blues Challenge on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
Academy Awards
As expected, the Portland-made animation film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was nominated for an Academy Award as best animated feature film.
Co-director Mark Gustafson and ShadowMachine studio contributed to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
Also, directed by Portland’s Todd Field, the movie “Tar” was also nominated. “Tar” stars Cate Blanchett, and it earned six nominations, including best picture. Fields has previous Academy Award nominations for “Little Children” and “In the Bedroom.”
The Academy Awards are March 12, live on KATU (2).
The Old Church
The Old Church Concert Hall has named Constance Bracewell as new executive director. She replaces Amanda Stark, who served in the position the past 12 years.
Bracewell has been a member of the TOC board since 2016. She brings years of experience in arts in Portland, Toronto and Hollywood.
“I’m looking forward to guiding TOC in collaborating with other Portland nonprofits to grow our collective positive impact on our community’s cultural life,” she said.
Oregon Book Awards
Literary Arts has announced Oregon Book Awards finalists: 34 Oregonians in seven genres, judged from a total of 202 submitted titles.
The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Ceremony will be held Monday, April 3 at The Armory, hosted by Luke Burbank.
The finalists are:
Ken Kesey Award for Fiction
Sindya Bhanoo, Corvallis, “Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories” (Catapult)
Cai Emmons, Eugene, “Sinking Islands” (Red Hen Press)
Emme Lund, Portland, “The Boy with a Bird in His Chest” (Atria Books)
Jon Raymond, Portland, “Denial” (Simon & Schuster)
Lidia Yuknavitch, Otis, “Thrust” (Riverhead Books)
Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry
Matthew Dickman, Portland, “Husbandry” (W. W. Norton & Co.)
Michele Glazer, Portland, “fretwork” (University of Iowa Press)
Janice Lee, Portland, “Separation Anxiety” (CLASH Books)
Amy Miller, Ashland, “Astronauts” (Beloit Poetry Journal)
Eric Tran, Portland, “Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke” (Diode Editions)
Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction
Anita Hannig, Portland, “The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America” (Sourcebooks)
Lauren Kessler, Eugene, “Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home” (Sourcebooks)
Leah Sottile, Portland, “When the Moon Turns to Blood” (Twelve Books)
Deb Vanasse, Warrenton, “Roar of the Sea: Treachery, Obsession, and Alaska’s Most Valuable Wildlife” (West Margin Press)
David H. Wilson Jr., Portland, “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country” (University of Nebraska Press)
Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction
Laurie Easter, Williams, “All the Leavings” (OSU Press)
Garrett Hongo, Eugene, “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo” (Pantheon)
Lora Lafayette, Portland, “Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant” (Mercuria Press)
Casey Parks, Portland, “Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery” (Alfred A. Knopf)
Ann Stinson, Portland, “The Ground at My Feet: Sustaining a Family and a Forest” (OSU Press)
Leslie Bradshaw Award for Middle Grade & Young Adult Literature
Waka T. Brown, West Linn, “Dream, Annie, Dream” (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)
Jonathan Case, Silverton, “Little Monarchs” (Holiday House Publishing)
Susan Hill Long, Portland, “The Care and Keeping of Freddy” (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
Jenn Reese, Portland, “Every Bird a Prince” (Macmillan/Henry Holt and Co.)
Sonja Thomas, Portland, “Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence” (Simon & Schuster/ Aladdin)
Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children’s Literature
Zoey Abbott, Portland, “Pig and Horse and the Something Scary” (Abrams/Abrams Books for Young Readers)
Cathy Camper, Portland, “Arab Arab All Year Long!” (Candlewick Press)
Dane Liu, Portland, “Friends Are Friends, Forever” (Henry Holt and Co.)
Trudy Ludwig, Portland, “Brave Every Day” (Alfred A. Knopf/Knopf Books for Young Readers)
Carrie Tillotson, Tigard, “Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book” (Flamingo Books/Penguin Young Readers)
Angus Bowmer Award for Drama
Sara Jean Accuardi, Portland, “The Storyteller”
E.M. Lewis, Monitor, “Dorothy’s Dictionary”
Rich Rubin, Portland, “Russian Troll”
C.S. Whitcomb, Wilsonville, “Acting Counsel”
The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award: Gary Miranda of Portland
The Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award: Dawn Babb Prochovnic of Portland