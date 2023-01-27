BodyVox Serious Cupcakes

BodyVox Company's "Serious Cupcakes" performances continue Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28 and Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4 at BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 N.W. 17th Ave. The show consists of seven different dance pieces, each around 10 minutes, from seven choreographers, using the BodyVox company dancers. For more: bodyvox.com.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Food series

You want to learn more about Pacific Northwest bounty, and how to prepare the food and, of course, how to enjoy eating it?

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered. “We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them. “Thank you for reading.”

Recommended for you