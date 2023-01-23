Top photographer
The Voices Lectures Series has attracted many very interesting women in its 30 years, and the next guest ranks right up there.
Ami Vitale has been all over the world — nearly 100 countries — as a contract photographer, filmmaker, writer and explorer with National Geographic. She has shot photos in conflict areas and also focused on many compelling wildlife and environmental stories — documenting wildlife and poaching in East Africa, the human-elephant conflict, efforts to save the northern white rhino and reintroducing pandas to the wild, to name a few.
Pandas have been her thing. The award-winning photographer has also published a best-selling book, “Panda Love — The Secret Lives of Pandas” (2018).
She was also the subject of a National Geographic Channel series, “Mission Cover Shot,” and is a Nikon Ambassador and a founding member of the media collective Ripple Effect Images, which creates stories illustrating issues women face in developing countries.
She’s also a contributor to the “National Geographic Live” series, which often puts on shows at Portland’5 Centers for the Arts.
InStyle Magazine named Vitale one of 50 “Badass Women,” a series celebrating women who show up, speak up and get things done — she appeared on the list with Jane Goodall, Christiane Amanpour and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Portland welcomes Vitale, a Florida native, to the Voices Lectures Series with the topic “Wild Hope,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Revolution Hall.
More: voicesinc.com.
Green pairing
Unofficially, the connection was always there: participate in the Shamrock Run, and then party afterward, potentially and/or probably at Kells.
Now, it’s an official partnership for the two Portland institutions.
Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery have joined forces for the Irish Festival, for marketing purposes and more, moving forward and with St. Patrick’s Day 2023 approaching. The 45th Shamrock Run actually takes place Sunday, March 12, and the new collaboration creates a finish line celebration unlike any other for the event, which attracts more than 20,000 runners, walkers and supporters for the half marathon, 15K, 8K, 5K and the Shamrock Stride walk.
“At Kells, we’ve long been fans of the Shamrock Run and the race’s impact on downtown Portland,” Kells owner-operator Gerard McAleese said. “With our annual Irish Festival overlapping during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, it just made sense to figure out a way to partner and create a bigger impact for the city and for charity. We couldn’t be more delighted to make it official, and we look forward to co-hosting the city’s biggest, greenest celebration yet.”
The 2023 Irish Festival will now kick off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Friday, March 10, with the Kells Ireland vs. USA boxing event. Festivities on Saturday, March 11, will include Irish dancing, live music, bagpipes and Irish food and beverages, and then the Shamrock Run event takes place on Sunday, March 12, all at the Waterfront.
The Irish Festival will continue the following weekend, Friday-Sunday, March 17-19 (March 17 being St. Patrick’s Day), with dancers, music and bagpipes, as well as food, drinks and beer at Kells’ two Portland locations: the original Kells Irish Pub downtown, and Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland.
All of Shamrock’s race courses start in Waterfront Park along Naito Parkway and run through the center of downtown Portland.
The Shamrock Run, known as “Opening Day of Running Season in Portland,” showcases kilts, bagpipes and miles of course entertainment along Portland’s scenic downtown waterfront. It culminates with one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties on the West Coast, featuring a tented beer garden, live music and hot oatmeal from Bob’s Red Mill for all participants.
No Brew
Meanwhile, the Oregon Brewers Festival has been canceled for 2023, as organizers reevaluate the annual event that has been popular among brewers and consumers.
It returned in 2022 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher costs, lower attendance and extreme weather, among other things, have impacted the event, organizers said, but Oregon Brewers Festival could return in the future.
Creative city
A lot of groups do surveys, using various criteria, but it’s safe to say that Workamajig might be on to something: its new report places Portland third on its list of most creative cities and towns in the United States.
Workamajig, an Arizona project management software tool for marketing agencies, analyzed the state of each city’s creative economy and atmosphere by looking at the number of museums, Cannes Lions Awards winners in 2022, artists and musicians, creative jobs in industries such as marketing, arts and design and the number of film and music festivals per capita.
“With 5,136 artists and musicians, 29 music festivals, 49 museums, 20 film festivals and 1 Cannes Lions in 2022, it’s no wonder is a top creative destination in the country,” the report said.
“Characterized as ‘weird’ and artsy and flooded with design studios, Portland is a bustling hub for artists and makers of all kinds. Also known as the West Coast’s capital of the blues — and with one of America’s hottest metal and hip-hop scenes — the City of Roses is a haven for music lovers. Home to indie-rock darlings and renowned artists alike, Portland has its fair share of talent and famed music festivals, including the Waterfront Blues Festival. It’s easy to see why the city’s artsy vibes attract so-called hipsters everywhere.”
Atlanta is No. 1 on the list and Miami is No. 2. Following Portland in the top 10 is Pasadena, Berkeley and Los Angeles (each California), Chicago, Glendale (California), New Haven (Connecticut) and Lansing (Michigan).
New comics
TidalWave Comics has two new comic biography subjects: In its “Female Force” series, it’s famed basketball player Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on a cannabis possession charge before being released with much acclaim; in its “Orbit series,” it’s Dave Grohl of the band The Foo Fighters.
More: tidalwavecomics.com.