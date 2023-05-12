Blues Fest
The 36th annual Waterfront Plus Festival, July 1-4 at Waterfront Park, has announced its performer schedule for each day, as well as some expanded family friendly programming.
Single-day tickets are also on sale.
There’ll be 100 acts and four stages of music.
Highlights include: Los Lonely Boys, JJ Grey & Mofro, Amythyst Kiah, July 1; Corey Wong, Shemekia Copeland (with Ruthie Foster), July 2; Buddy Guy, Neal Francis, Celisse, July 3; The Mavericks, July 4.
Plenty of local stars will be playing, including: Mel Brown, July 1; LaRhonda Steele, July 2; Norman Sylvester, Terry Robb, Tevis Hodge Jr., Ural Thomas and The Pain, July 3; Curtis Salgado, July 4.
New programming includes a family friendly gathering place and activities area called “The Playin’ Ground” in partnership with local artist and “Public Joy Creator” Mike Bennett, and it’ll feature artist Bennett’s new Buddies characters, family music lessons, art and more. There’ll also be “Wellness on the Waterfront,” cardio dance and flow yoga classes, for performers and attendees.
The two-hour Blues Cruises — with themes “Bayou Blues Cruise,” “Rollin’ on the River,” “Rock The Boat” and “Sail On Sister” — will be held on the decks of The Portland Spirit.
More: waterfrontbluesfest.com.
Sheepdog Trial
Here’s an unusual (but old), non-Portland event for your consideration. The 85th annual Northwest Championship Sheepdog Trial, held starting at 8 a.m. Friday-Sunday, May 19-21 at Wolston Farm, east of Scio, features talented herding dogs showing off their talents.
Owners Ian Caldicott and Raven OKeefe invite everyone (including city folks) to enjoy relaxation time in the country and watch the dogs perform (and the sheep be chased). There’ll be knowledgeable people there to answer questions, shaded tents and portable restrooms, as well as drinks and snacks to purchase. But, bring a chair.
It’s held in conjunction with Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair, and it’s the oldest continuing trial in the country.
Writers abound
Write Around Portland presents its 60th anthology of new and emerging writers, “Through a Kaleidoscope,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at First United Methodist Church in Goose Hollow. There’ll be a book launch and community reading with prose and poetry by local writers to celebrate the release of the anthology. It highlights writers, including those experiencing poverty, homelessness, disability and chronic illness.
More: writeraround.org.
A rosy time
Rose Festival is coming up, and Pamplin Media Group will have a lot of coverage starting with a special section in the Wednesday, May 24 Portland Tribune.
Of note, the Royal Rosarians have announced the opening of the 85th annual Rose Garden Contest. It’s free and open to all rose growers within 20 miles of Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland. The application deadline is May 26 with on-site judging June 4 and awards ceremony June 20.
More: royalrosarians.com.
Meanwhile, the Rose Festival will feature the Oregon Brewers Festival, June 2-4, at Waterfront Park. There’ll be beverages from about 20 brewers being poured, including Migration, Hopworks, Crux (Bend), Full Sail (Hood River) and 2 Towns Cider (Corvallis).
More: rosefestival.org.
New comic
TidalWave Comics has produced another celebrity comic with the addition of pop singer Harry Styles to its popular “Fame” series focused on personalities who impact the world.
More: tidalwavecomics.com.
Puppets on tour
Puppeteers for Fears, known as Oregon’s only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, will be heading out on its “Back From the Dead” summer tour with its original show, “Cthulhu: the Musical!”
The production features a full cast of five actors with elaborate custom-made hand-and-rod puppets, a full rock band and projected multimedia backgrounds.
The play is adapted from the 1929 short story “The Call of Cthulhu” by H.P. Lovecraft, and tells the story of his creation Cthulhu, a giant, malevolent, octopus-faced elder god who hibernates beneath the ocean, communicating to humans through their dreams, slowly driving them mad.
(It’s a puppet show with R-rated material, and parents should use discretion as to whether to allow kids to attend.)
There are tour stops schedule in Oregon, Washington and California.
Check PuppeteersForFears.com for tour details. There’s a private event set for Portland, July 29, and a public event scheduled for Aug. 9 at Holocene.
More: puppeteersforfears.com.
Sunday Parkways
If you missed the first Sunday Parkways event recently, the next ones will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 25 in Northeast’s Cully Neighborhood and Sept. 10 in Southwest Portland.
Sunday Parkways allows bicyclists, pedestrians, skaters and others to access public streets that have been closed for motor vehicles for the event.
More: kp.org/sundayparkways.