Oregon so white?

In selecting the 67 artists and over 200 objects, the curator and the museum consider both the “presence and absence” of Black artists in Oregon. Before it was a state, the Oregon Provisional Government was weirdly both anti-slavery and anti-Black. As one early migrant wrote, Oregon pioneers “hated slavery, but a much larger number of them hated free negroes worse even than slaves.” The state was famously founded in 1859 with a law forbidding Black people from living here, let alone owning property.

Oregon attempted to rescind the Fourteenth Amendment (that ended slavery) in 1868, and Oregon has been playing catch-up ever since.

As Cheryl A. Brooks wrote in The Oregon Law Review in 2004, in “Race, Politics, and Denial,” “The century-long oversight—the fact that Oregon “forgot” to ratify the Fourteenth Amendment—is actually an accurate gauge of the white majority.”

In the official words of the Portland Art Museum, which has tried hard to pivot to a Black Lives Matter mentality since the outcry over the murder of Georg Floyd by police in 2020, “This exhibition serves to deepen our awareness of the talented artists who have shaped and inspired artists regionally and nationally, and it will be the first of its kind to consider the work of Black artists collectively in Oregon.”

“Far from isolated or ancillary, Black arts and cultural production in Oregon has been in conversation and interchange with the world, and a part of its arts and cultural movements, all this time” says Abioto. “Black Artists of Oregon is a heralding of Black presence, interchange, influence, and impact.”