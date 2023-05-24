The 2023 BMW 330e xDrive is the German automaker’s entry in the plug-in hybrid sedan category. That’s a comparatively small field, especially among premium luxury brands like BMW. The 330e competes with the Volvo S60 Recharge sedan and the Audi Q5 PHEV wagon, but what you get with this BMW is everything you liked about the BMW 3-Series generally, plus 23 miles of all-electric range.

The 330e is based on the standard 3-Series platform. It’s a four-door premium luxury sedan that offers comfort, performance, and style at a mid-level price. The base price of the 330e is right around the average transaction price for a new vehicle in America today. That’s great news because what you’re getting with the 330e is well above average.