Getting tires with low rolling resistance on your electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle can have a big effect on your car’s range and efficiency, but you don’t want to give up wet weather traction or suffer through increased road noise, either. The challenge to tire makers is to develop a tire with the best characteristics for economy and for performance.
Bridgestone has recently unveiled a new line of tires that proposes to bridge the gap for EVs. The new Turanza EV grand touring tire is the company’s first-ever replacement tire designed specifically for electric vehicles. Bridgestone says the Turanza EV was designed to account for the unique vehicle dynamics of EVs, and to provide excellent treadwear, minimal ride noise, and confident wet handling.
According to the company, the Turanza EV will come with a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. The company credits its next-generation tread compound featuring new polymer technology that enhances tread wear to overcome the load and torque challenges that historically lead to premature tire wear in EVs.
“With the accelerated progress toward an electrified vehicle fleet, we’re thrilled to launch a tire that is designed to help drivers get the best overall experience from their electric vehicles, including ride comfort, all-season driving performance and excellent wear life,” said Riccardo Cichi, President and Chief Sales Officer, Bridgestone Americas.
Consistent with Bridgestone’s sustainability goals, which include the use of 100% renewable and recycled materials by 2050, the Turanza EV tire incorporates 50% renewable and recycled materials. The Turanza EV tires are manufactured using synthetic rubber associated with recycled plastic, helping keep more used plastics out of landfills and the environment.
The new tires were designed, developed and manufactured in North America. The initial rollout includes correct replacement sizes for Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 13 additional sizes launching in early 2024. Tire sizes for the Tesla models and Ford Mustang Mach-E are available now at Bridgestone dealers.