Bridgestone EV

 Courtesy photo: Bridgestone

Getting tires with low rolling resistance on your electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle can have a big effect on your car’s range and efficiency, but you don’t want to give up wet weather traction or suffer through increased road noise, either. The challenge to tire makers is to develop a tire with the best characteristics for economy and for performance.

Bridgestone has recently unveiled a new line of tires that proposes to bridge the gap for EVs. The new Turanza EV grand touring tire is the company’s first-ever replacement tire designed specifically for electric vehicles. Bridgestone says the Turanza EV was designed to account for the unique vehicle dynamics of EVs, and to provide excellent treadwear, minimal ride noise, and confident wet handling.