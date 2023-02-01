Although the current season is still going, the Broadway In Portland folks are preparing for the 2023-24 season.
Subscriptions are up for renewal — on sale at BroadwayInPortland.com — and the season lineup is now released.
It’s quite a lineup at Keller Auditorium, opening with “Six,” a story about Henry VIII and his six wives, July 25-30, 2023, and including some smash hits of the past.
The lineup with descriptions via Broadway In Portland:
“Six,” July 25-30 — The new original musical features the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.
“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” Sept. 5-10 — It’s the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits. It presents Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time.
“Les Miserables,” Nov. 7-12 — It’s one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, it tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.
“The Lion King,” Jan. 4-28, 2024 — Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before; as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist.
“Beetlejuice,” April 9-14, 2024 — Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
“Annie,” May 14-19, 2024 — Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production — just as you remember it and just when we need it most.
“Girl From The North Country,” June 18-23, 2024 — It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. It reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before.
“Company,” July 16-21, 2024 — It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party and all of her friends keep asking, why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married and being alive in 21st century New York could drive a person crazy.
Again, for complete info, see BroadwayInPortland.com.
