"Come From Away" image

"Come From Away," staging at Keller Auditorium May 2-7, tells the story of stranded travelers in Newfoundland after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

 Courtesy Photo: Matthew Murphy

As horrific as the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were, what happened in their aftermath in a small town in Newfoundland proved that humanity prevails in a time of tragedy.

Without being able to land planes in the United States, airlines diverted their flights to Gander, Newfoundland — it ended up being 38 flights and more than 6,000 people, and the townspeople welcomed them and took care of the people for almost a week.

