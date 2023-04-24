As horrific as the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were, what happened in their aftermath in a small town in Newfoundland proved that humanity prevails in a time of tragedy.
Without being able to land planes in the United States, airlines diverted their flights to Gander, Newfoundland — it ended up being 38 flights and more than 6,000 people, and the townspeople welcomed them and took care of the people for almost a week.
The story eventually became a musical play, “Come From Away,” written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and early on drew support by many producers, including Corey Brunish, who has strong ties to Portland.
“I expressed interest immediately,” said Brunish, who has been a producer of four Tony Award-winning productions. That was in 2015, and “Come From Away” staged in Seattle and other places before making its way to Broadway.
“Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships,” publicity says.
The touring production stages at Keller Auditorium, May 2-7.
“One quote I read said, ‘Best musical ever. I liked it more than 'Hamilton,’” said Brunish, who maintains homes in New York City, Nashville and Portland. “People fall in love with it ... it uplifts them, makes them feel good, and the fact it’s only 100 minutes long with no intermission.
“The last time I watched it, I never moved a muscle in the chair, I sat there with rapt attention. It’s so well-conceived, directed and acted.”
Kevin Carolan plays Gander Mayor Claude Elliott, and he has starred in the role since the touring production started in 2018 in Seattle — save for an 18-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He agrees: it makes you feel good about humanity in how the people of Gander embraced the stranded travelers.
“It’s a beautiful story, told so well, structured so well, built so well,” he said. “It’s a master example of storytelling.”
He added: “You could use terms like ‘salt of the Earth,’ people there were doing this for the simple idiom of, ‘You would have done the same,’ and they mean it. … Newfoundlanders are kind of part of the Canadian joke system — seen as less intelligent and not as with it — but this is a beautiful example of celebrating who these people are and the good-naturedness of them, and it’s funny. When the chips are down and people are in trouble, they rose to the occasion. We’re grateful to tell the story.”
Carolan and the real Mayor Claude have done many press interviews together. Carolan said it’s been interesting meeting people directly involved in the Gander events, including a female pilot (not the female pilot Beverley Bass, who’s portrayed in the show), as well as people who remember the terrorist attacks and aftermath and some who weren’t old enough or born in September 2001 to remember them.
“It’s a gift to share that story,” Carolan said.
Of Mayor Claude, he added: “It’s grace under pressure. Claude has a really terrific ability to hear everybody and manage to delegate authority, and he’s able to do it with a smile on his face or with a pat on your back. I think we capture him pretty well, he’s a charming guy. The best kind of charisma of small town local politicians, everything you’d want him to be.”
There are 12 actors and eight musicians. The music is European-influenced with a heavy fiddle presence and pipes, Irish drums, piano, bassists and more.
Brunish has been a producer of several Broadway productions, either in a “checkbook” producer or creative producer role — there are 30 to 40 producers per Broadway show, he said. Brunish was a financial supporter with “Come From Away,” which he saw in the early stagings in Seattle, San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, before it received support to be put on the stage on Broadway.
“You can’t just show up and say, ‘We wrote a musical about 9/11, would you like to come on board?’” he said.
He’s also watched the musical in Rhode Island at the start of the touring production, and Sydney, Australia and London — the musical has been staged at theaters in several countries. (Unfortunately, Brunish said he wouldn’t be able to take in the Portland shows.)
He said Sankoff and Hein were inspired to write the musical after they watched a Tom Brokaw report on the 10-year anniversary of 9/11 (in 2011).
It’s directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.
“It moves like lightning, and never asks for applause, it’s funny, it’s real,” Brunish said of the musical. “It’s a true story based on true characters, and based on the idea that when called upon humankind can be incredibly selfless, generous, noble, gracious, all those good words we don’t think of ourselves as a lot of time.”
There’s a scene in the musical that says it all, Brunish said. A resident helps a stranded traveler at a department store.
“Thank for shopping at K-Mart,” they say. “Would you like to come to our house for a shower?”
For tickets: BroadwayInPortland.com.
Meanwhile, the Apple Original Films’ filmed version of “Come From Away” streams on Apple TV+.