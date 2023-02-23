Cadillac has taken the wraps off the 2024 XT4 subcompact crossover SUV, revealing a new interior design with high-tech touches borrowed from the brand’s new LYRIQ EV.

The XT4 was first launched for the 2019 model year, and is built on GM’s scalable E2XX platform, shared with the compact Buick Envision SUV. The small SUV carries an advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine uses GM’s Active Fuel Management cylinder deactivation technology to raise fuel economy. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and buyer’s choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. None of that will change for the 2024 model, but the new XT4 will get significant interior and exterior updates.