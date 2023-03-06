The Kia Niro is one of the most versatile small cars on the market today. Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or pure battery electric vehicle, you can choose the level of electrification and fuel savings that works for you. The hybrid is effortless, and self-charges, while the plug-in hybrid offers the chance to do most of your driving on electricity while still keeping the gas engine as a backup. The hybrid is the least expensive option, while the plug-in costs a bit more.

At the top of the spectrum, there’s the Niro EV, which offers 253 miles of range in a state-of-the-art electric platform. We spent a week driving the EV, and it’s easier to live with than you might think. But you’ll pay $40,000 to $45,000 for it. Note that because it is made in Korea, the Niro EV is not eligible for Federal tax credit at this time, but it is eligible for Oregon state tax credits. Talk to the Kia dealer and your tax professional to be sure you qualify.