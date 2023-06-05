The 2023 Lexus LX600 comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V6 that produces 409 horsepower and 479 foot pounds of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system.
The striking full-size 2023 Lexus LX600 is based on the newest version of the rugged Toyota Land Cruiser, which is no long sold in America.
The three-row 2023 Lexus LX600 is a traditional body on frame SUV, which helps make it strong enough for serious off-road driving.
The 2023 Lexus LX600 is a genuine luxury SUV that can be ordered with practically every advanced automotive technologies.
Second-row passengers ride in comfort and style in the 2023 Lexus LX600.
The third row of seats in the 2023 Lexus LX600 are relative small but still suitable for children.
The 2023 Lexus LX600 is available with the F Sport package that improves handling.
Toyota Land Cruiser fans were undoubtedly puzzled when the company announced it would stop selling the legendary go-anywhere SUV in America after 2021. Although a new version was scheduled to go on sale in much of the rest of the world, it would not be available here for the first time in 70 years. The last “Heritage Edition” version undoubtedly commanded high prices from those lucky enough to find them.
But most fans probably didn’t know Toyota was planning on releasing not one but two worthy successors for the domestic market. I have now had a chance to drive both of them and am pleased to say they have advantages over the previous generation Land Cruiser, which in truth had evolved into an oversized, overweight luxury SUV that required a 5.7-liter V8 to give it reasonable acceleration.
