Plug-in hybrids are more than a bridge between gas and all-electric powered vehicles. They are genuine choices for people who want to seriously reduce their greenhouse gas emissions but still make unplanned or long trips without the limitations of the country’s woefully inadequate public charging station infrastructure. And when the PHEV is the 2023 Lexus NX 450h+, they are fun to drive, too.
For the uninitiated, a PHEV is a plug-in vehicles that can go a certain number of miles on electricity alone alone before switching over to a hybrid system that alternates between gas and electric power to maximize mileage. When first introduced, they did not have much all-electric range, which largely negated their higher costs. But the technology is improving and, although plug-ins still cost more than conventional hybrids, several now offer enough all-electric range for average daily driving.
My test 450h+ was EPA rated at 37 miles of all-electric range, more than most people drive every day, especially since working from home has become so popular. But I got more than that on a day that included a round-trip between Portland and Vancouver. After an overnight recharge, I ran an errand in the morning that covered several miles, then took a trip from Oregon to Washington that exceeded 36 miles. And I didn’t run out of all-electric power until just a few blocks from home, when I plugged it back in for the next trip. Although I didn’t keep an exact record, I believe I easily went more than 40 miles on electricity alone — and that was on a day cold enough that I used the heater, which normally reduces all-electric range.
On top of that, the 2023 Lexus NX 450h+ looked good and was a joy to drive. The compact crossover was completely redesigned last year with bolder exterior styling and an upgraded interior, including one of those larger display screen that are so popular these days. The change from the stacked console eliminated the touch pad infotainment system control that some reviewers found hard to use. I personally liked the 1980s retro look, but I admit the new design makes the interior feel roomier.
The 2023 Lexus NX is offered with four different engines in versions designated by different numbers and letters that can be a little confusing. The 250 comes with the 2.5-liter inline 4 (which makes sense) that can be ordered with front- or all-wheel-drive. The 350 comes with a turbocharged 2.4 and standard AWD. The 350h is a conventional hybrid that pairs two electric motors to the 2.5 and comes with AWD. And the 450h+ is the plug-in hybrid AWD version.
Power and mileage varies between the versions. The base 2.5 produces 203 horsepower and is EPA rated at a respectable 25 miles per gallon city and 32 on the highway. The turbocharged 2.4 is good for 275 horsepower and also gets up to 32 mpg. The hybrid version generates 219 horsepower and is rated at up to 41 mpg. And the plug-in hybrid version is not only the most economical but also the most powerful, with 302 ponies on tap.
An F Sport trim is also available that comes with a firmer adaptive suspension on the upper trim levels.
Surprisingly, the NX shares a lot with the RAV4 crossover produced by Toyota, the parent company of Lexus. The styling is so different, most owners probably won’t ever realize it. The base, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines are the same. The RAV4 has more interior room and so might be better for families, but the NX is more refined.
The only drawback is the same currently facing all plug-in hybrids. Because of the additional battery capacity, they are more expensive than the traditional hybrids they are based on. In the case of the NX, the 450h+ is around $15,000 more than the 350h. It’s unlikely many owners will ever save enough gas to make that up, it is at least more fun to drive. And the plug-in hybrid 450+ is the best of all three worlds.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”