Environmentalists have criticized Toyota Chair Akio Toyoda for not switching all his company’s vehicles to all-electric faster. Toyoda says the world isn’t ready for every new vehicle to be an EV yet, and he is right. The new 2023 Toyota Crown hybrid is proof of the wisdom of offering a wide range of tempting fuel saving vehicles for buyers who are unwilling — or more likely unable — to rely on electricity for a variety of legitimate reasons, including the widespread lack of available apartment and public chargers.
The Crown is the replacement for the discontinued Avalon. Although both are midsize sedans, the Crown is a big step up. It is much more boldly styled than the Avalon, second only to the Supra sports car in flash and presence in the company’s current lineup. It is larger and much more sophisticated than the Avalon, offering a choice of two economical hybrid engines compared to the sole 3.5-liter V6. Both Crown versions come standard with all-wheel-drive, which increases traction in slippery conditions.
