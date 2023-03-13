The Subaru Crosstrek is one of the most popular vehicles in the Pacific Northwest, and it’s easy to see why that’s true. Every Crosstrek comes with Subaru’s signature symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, and it’s a standard feature. Most other automakers make you pay extra for AWD.

But the reason for Subaru’s popularity runs deeper than that. The Crosstrek is also right-sized for Northwestern lifestyles. The Crosstrek is easy to park, and equally easy to navigate around narrow city streets or snow-packed mountain roads. Finally, there’s the price. The all-new third generation 2024 Crosstrek starts at $26,290 including all fees, so it’s within reach of most budgets.