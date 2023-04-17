The future is now at BMW. The venerable 7-Series has gone electric, and BMW has packed it with everything imaginable for the up-to-the-minute luxury car buyer. Not to be outdone by the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, BMW has delivered an executive EV that is ready to compete on every point. It’s also the most expensive vehicle currently available in its class.

The i7 is an all-new EV based on the full-size 7-Series executive luxury sedan, made by BMW since the 1970s and now in its seventh generation. In addition to the i7, the 7-Series continues to be available with its traditional gasoline engine, with mostly identical bodywork.