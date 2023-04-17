The 2023 BMW i7 is offered with every advanced automotive technology, including a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen housed in a single curved unit that stretches from the driver’s side to the center of the vehicle.
The 2023 BMW i7 is the top-of-the-line is the all-electric version of the company's top-of-the-line car.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The i7 is an all-new EV based on the full-size 7-Series executive luxury sedan, made by BMW since the 1970s and now in its seventh generation.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 BMW i7 comes standard with all-wheel-drive courtesy of front- and rear-mounted elctric motors.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 BMW i7 is offered with every advanced automotive technology, including a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen housed in a single curved unit that stretches from the driver’s side to the center of the vehicle.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
As an executive car, the 2023 BMW i7 is designed with the idea that the most important person will be sitting in the back on the right-hand side.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
If you want it, there’s a massive 31.3-inch rear seat entertainment system mounted in the ceiling and fed by a 5G data connection available in the 2023 BMW i7.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
All the information owners of the 2023 BMW i7 is available on its large display.
The future is now at BMW. The venerable 7-Series has gone electric, and BMW has packed it with everything imaginable for the up-to-the-minute luxury car buyer. Not to be outdone by the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, BMW has delivered an executive EV that is ready to compete on every point. It’s also the most expensive vehicle currently available in its class.
The i7 is an all-new EV based on the full-size 7-Series executive luxury sedan, made by BMW since the 1970s and now in its seventh generation. In addition to the i7, the 7-Series continues to be available with its traditional gasoline engine, with mostly identical bodywork.
As an executive car, the i7 is designed with the idea that the most important person will be sitting in the back on the right-hand side. BMW even makes that seating position different with the optional $7,250 Executive Lounge Package. This buys you an extendable leg support for the right-rear seat, like an easy chair. As anyone who has used a town car service knows, the front passenger seat gets moved forward so the guy paying the bill can stretch out in comfort. There are even small touchscreens built into the rear door armrests to allow the passenger to control his or her environment, and a wireless phone charging pad back there.
If you want it, there’s a massive 31.3-inch rear seat entertainment system mounted in the ceiling and fed by a 5G data connection so you can stream your favorite movies. That screen is included in the Executive Lounge Package.
If you happen to be driving the i7, there’s a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen housed in a single curved unit that stretches from the driver’s side to the center of the vehicle, and very few buttons are included.
When it comes to the drivetrain, the i7 comes with standard AWD created by dual motors, front and rear. Total system horsepower is 536, with 549 lb-ft of torque. That translates to a 4.5-second 0-60 time and a top speed of 130 mph. As is typical with EVs, there’s no transmission, just direct drive. Your driving range is 296-318 miles on a full charge, and the system accepts DC fast charging. Most public DC fast chargers will be able to add 100 miles in the time it takes to relax and enjoy a nice espresso or lunch.
It's important to remember that the i7 is not designed to be a performance car like most BMWs. When you’re driving the i7, it feels heavy and a bit unwieldy if you’re used to a smaller vehicle. But you also get a supremely quiet and smooth ride. The i7 simply glides over rough pavement. As an EV, this BMW also offers one-pedal driving. With a little practice, you can simply take your foot off the accelerator and glide to a stop just where you want to be.
The new i7 carries a starting price of $120,295 including destination fees, placing its price point well above competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, of the Audi e-tron GT. As tested, the i7 was an eye-popping $151,995. So, this is not a car for everyone. The BMW i7 will be for buyers who really want the specific combination of features that BMW offers, and are willing to pay for it.