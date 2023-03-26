The Silverado ZR2 is the most capable off-road truck Chevrolet has ever made, and that’s saying something. Chevy offers a variety of ruggedized trucks, starting with the Trail Boss trim, which includes a 2-inch lift over what you get with the standard Silverado 4WD.
Chevrolet produces the ZR2 for the buyer who wants that ultimate capability where the pavement ends. The exterior look reflects that mindset, discarding chrome and substituting a blackout look to the grille and trim. There’s just a hint of red in the functional recovery hooks, and the big power bulge on the hood is also coated in flat black to reduce glare.
The same theme continues in the cabin. There’s no tropical hardwood trim or silly carbon fiber in this rig, but it’s solid and comfortable. The infotainment screen is an ultra-wide 13.4 inches, with Chevy’s usual system along with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration.
One interior feature to call out for praise is the handy A-pillar handle for getting into the truck. I’m six feet tall, and it’s still a climb to get up into the ZR2. Our test truck had a set of bash bars protecting the rocker panels, but they’re not designed to be used as a step up into the cab. If I bought a ZR2, I’d opt for more functional running boards. Anyone shorter than 6 feet might prefer a ladder.
Under the hood, the Silverado ZR2 has only one engine option, and that’s Chevy’s best 6.2-liter V8. You also get the 10-speed automatic and GM’s most advanced four-wheel drive system, including an automatic mode that simulates all-wheel drive.
But it doesn’t stop there. When you get the ZR2, you’re also buying a whole lot of special driveline features that are useful off-road. The two-speed Autotrac transfer case offers smart torque vectoring to the front and rear axles. At the axles, you get a pair of electronic locking differentials that are controllable from the driver’s seat. You can put the ZR2 into low-range 4WD and lock up the axles and hit the toughest trails with confidence.
In addition to the drivetrain, the ZR2 offers a lifted suspension and special Multimatic shock absorbers. You also get skid plates under the engine, transmission, transfer case, and rear differential. One special feature to note is that GM’s six-way multi-function tailgate is available as a $445 add-on, and that’s well worth the money. This is the one with the tailgate-within-the-tailgate that becomes a set of steps up to the bed.
On the road, there’s no getting around the size and height of the ZR2. This is an off-road truck, and by that metric, it handles very well. The ZR2 has great brakes, and generally instills a feeling of confidence, until you get it into a parking lot. Then you’ll feel like you’re at a doll house tea party. The ZR2 is a truck you park in the far corner of the lot, with the other big trucks.
There aren’t very many options to worry about, because with a top-tier truck like the ZR2, the options are already included. But if the ZR2 treatment isn’t tough enough for you, it’s possible to add the Bison package, which includes side rocker panel protection, special wheels, and a whole new set of underbody skid plates made of Boron Steel, plus some floor liners so you don’t get your truck muddy. The Bison package costs $7,895, but if you’re already spending over $75,000 on your off-road truck, it’s not that much more to give it extra protection.
The bottom line is that the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 isn’t for everyone. This is a truck for serious off-road enthusiasts or those whose jobs take them down the toughest trails. The ZR2 is not cheap at $77,400, but it’s a whole lot of truck for the money.