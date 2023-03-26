The Silverado ZR2 is the most capable off-road truck Chevrolet has ever made, and that’s saying something. Chevy offers a variety of ruggedized trucks, starting with the Trail Boss trim, which includes a 2-inch lift over what you get with the standard Silverado 4WD.

Chevrolet produces the ZR2 for the buyer who wants that ultimate capability where the pavement ends. The exterior look reflects that mindset, discarding chrome and substituting a blackout look to the grille and trim. There’s just a hint of red in the functional recovery hooks, and the big power bulge on the hood is also coated in flat black to reduce glare.