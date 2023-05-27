The 2023 Ford Raptor R comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford’s latest fully modern 4WD system, which includes an “Automatic” mode that you can leave on all the time, like all-wheel drive.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the high-performance version of the Raptor, which is already a powerful truck.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Under the hood bulge of the 2023 Ford Raptor R is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that pumps out 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. It can reach 60 miles per hour in under four seconds.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Ford Raptor R comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford’s latest fully modern 4WD system, which includes an “Automatic” mode that you can leave on all the time, like all-wheel drive.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Ford Raptor R can tow up to 8,700 pounds, and comes equipped with a dash-mounted trailer brake controller and the backup knob for going down boat ramps like a pro.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The interior of the 2023 Raptor R features special trim and also comes standard with a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen running Ford’s SYNC4.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The front bucket seats in the 2023 Ford Raptor R are supportive enough for both fast and off-road driving.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The rear seats of the 2023 Ford raptor R are large enough for three adults.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The bed payload of the 2023 Ford Raptor R is a respectable 1,400 pounds.
To mangle a phrase, “nothing exceeds like excess,” and that’s especially true when it comes to the latest generation of ultra-high-performance pickup trucks. The latest to hit the scene is the Ford F-150 Raptor R. Pay close attention to that “R” at the end, because it makes all the difference.
The F-150 Raptor has been around for a while now, with its 3.5-liter turbocharged engine as the performance leader of the Ford truck lineup. But the Raptor R is another beast entirely, endowed with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. This engine is good for 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. With that much power on tap, the 6,077-pound Raptor R rockets to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.