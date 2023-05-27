To mangle a phrase, “nothing exceeds like excess,” and that’s especially true when it comes to the latest generation of ultra-high-performance pickup trucks. The latest to hit the scene is the Ford F-150 Raptor R. Pay close attention to that “R” at the end, because it makes all the difference.

The F-150 Raptor has been around for a while now, with its 3.5-liter turbocharged engine as the performance leader of the Ford truck lineup. But the Raptor R is another beast entirely, endowed with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. This engine is good for 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. With that much power on tap, the 6,077-pound Raptor R rockets to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.