The completely redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V is the roomiest, most refined, and most stylish version of the popular compact crossover SUV yet. And it is also available with the fourth-generation of Honda’s hybrid powertrain that is the most refined and smoothest driving yet.

The upgrades are not only immediately apparent but necessary to keep the CR-V at the head of the increasingly competitive affordable class. Practically every manufacturer seems to be introducing completely redesigned or all-new compact crossovers every year. Some are now available as plug-in hybrids and even all-electric versions. Honda has not pushed its electrification efforts that far yet, but the hybrid version 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case that gas-electric power can appeal even to those most concerned about saving gas with excellent EPA ratings for even the all-wheel-drive version — 40 miles per gallon in the city and 34 on the highway.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

