The completely redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V is the roomiest, most refined, and most stylish version of the popular compact crossover SUV yet. And it is also available with the fourth-generation of Honda’s hybrid powertrain that is the most refined and smoothest driving yet.
The upgrades are not only immediately apparent but necessary to keep the CR-V at the head of the increasingly competitive affordable class. Practically every manufacturer seems to be introducing completely redesigned or all-new compact crossovers every year. Some are now available as plug-in hybrids and even all-electric versions. Honda has not pushed its electrification efforts that far yet, but the hybrid version 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case that gas-electric power can appeal even to those most concerned about saving gas with excellent EPA ratings for even the all-wheel-drive version — 40 miles per gallon in the city and 34 on the highway.
Perhaps surprisingly, the hybrid version is also the most striking. The new exterior follows the design theme first unveiled with the all-new compact Civic sedan and hatchback, and then with the all-new HR-V smaller compact crossover. While some competitors are using flashy styling to attract young buyers, Honda is offering a more high-quality look in the same price range. While all versions of the new CR-V look more grown up, the hybrids are accented by a more prominent grill and black treatments that are both bold and sophisticated.
Like the new Civic and HR-V, the interior of the 2023 CR-V also benefits from the new design theme. The metal mesh that runs across the dash and conceals the air conditioning vents looks even more upscale than in the Civic. The relatively small display screen (7 or 9 inches) is a welcome break from those in a growing number of competitors that seem to be trying to dominate all available interior space. The larger one offers as much information without ever being distracting.
The CR-V is now available in five trim levels. The LX, EX and EX-L are offered with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four cylinder gas engine that produces 190 horsepower and is mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission. They come standard with front-wheel-drive, with Honda’s Real Time All-Wheel-Drive available. Driver modes included Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow, which is new this year. Hill Descent Control is now standard.
The other engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a pair of electric motors connected to a direct-drive transmission. New this year is a new “B” transmission setting enabling stronger regenerative and engine braking, allowing “one pedal” driving common in all-electric vehicles.
Under most circumstances, Honda’s newest hybrid system operates as a so-called “parallel-hybrid,” with the gas engine producing electricity and the larger of the two motors turning the wheels. There are some situations when the gas engine can provide drive power directly. Combined power is 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque — slightly more than last year.
The Sport Hybrid version comes standard with FWD with AWD offered as an option. The top-of-the-line Sport Touring version comes standard with AWD. Although Honda’s hybrid system uses two electric motors, it differs from others where the second motor power the rear wheels to produce AWD. Honda uses two motors in the FWD version, too. And the rear wheels in the AWD version are driven by a mechanical shaft, which should appeal to traditionalists.
Every 2023 CR-V is equipped with a long list of driver-assistance technology. Along with newly standard blind-spot monitoring, they now come with a driver-attention monitor, traffic-sign recognition, and a back-seat reminder. Other standard safety features include: forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking; lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning; and adaptive cruise control
Our test version was the Hybrid Sport Touring, which looked great and drove even better. Over the course of a week in all kinds of winter weather, new CR-V was always comfortable and reassuring, with a supple suspension that smoothed out broken pavement and good traction on slippery surfaces. Honda says the body is 15% stiffer than the last generation CR-V, which improves the ride. It was also very quiet. Even when the gas engine came on, it was very subdued, unlike those in some hybrid competitors.
The editors of Car and Driver were also impressed, awarded the all-new Honda CR-V one of the coveted 10Best Awards in January.
"The CR-V is a well-rounded package that punches way above its weight on multiple levels," the editors said. "That impression starts as soon as you close the door and start rolling, as the structure of the new CR-V immediately feels tight, hushed, and substantial. The body shell is more rigid, and there's more sound insulation in the cowl, firewall, and instrument panel areas. Once you're underway, the new CR-V delivers the kind of smoothness you expect from a more expensive vehicle. The steering is willing and pairs to a chassis that cuts a steady arc through turns. The interior feels rich, too, with an attractive styling theme shared with the Honda Civic, a 10Best Cars winner. The Sport models feature a hybrid system that delivers up to 40 mpg combined; they're our most recommended versions of this much-recommended vehicle."
"The Honda CR-V is America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century, and the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V raises the bar with a rugged and sophisticated design and a sportier and more capable driving experience," added Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president Honda National Sales for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "For the editors of Car and Driver to honor CR-V, Accord and Civic with prestigious 10Best awards in the same year is an incredible honor for the entire Honda family."
This is the fourth time a Honda CR-V has won a 10Best Award. And it clearly goes to the best CR-V ever made, boosting the case that it is once again atop the highly competitive affordable compact crossover SUV class.
