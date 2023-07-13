The 2023 Ford Bronco Everglade edition is offered with the choice of an advanced four-wheel drive system, with an automatic mode that simulates the behavior of all-wheel drive, or ta traditional 4H and 4L part-time 4WD.
The cargo floor behind the rear seats in the 2023 Ford Bronco Everglades edition has an extra slide-out shelf that will make for a perfect place to fix lunch, rig up your hiking gear, or any other purpose.
The 2023 Ford Everglade edition is factory built for serious off-road driving, including a choice of two all-wheel-drive systems and big 35-inch 70-series tires on 17-inch wheels
The 2023 Ford Bronco Everglade edition comes standard with a snorkel system to increase water fording capability and a big Warn winch mounted on the modular front bumper,
Despite its rough and rugged looks, the 2023 Ford Bronco can be ordered with just about all advanced automotive technologies.
Not only are the floor mats in the 2023 Ford Maverick rubber, covering a plastic underfloor with drains, but the seats are upholstered in an extra-tough marine grade vinyl.
There is plenty of room for three adults in the rear seats in all versions of the 2023 Ford Bronco.
People who buy capable off-road vehicles often view the stock configuration as a starting place. They will modify their brand-new SUV to give it better off-road performance. That practice has prompted automakers to create special editions that have all the most common modifications built-in at the factory. That’s a big win for owners because it means all that extra stuff now comes with a factory warranty.
That’s what the Bronco Everglades edition is all about. This SUV is based on the rugged Bronco Black Diamond trim. This trim features rubber floors with drain plugs for easy wash-out, skid plates to protect the underside, and a heavy-duty modular front bumper. Then the Everglades edition goes one step further and anticipates the most common aftermarket add-ons and puts them on for you at the factory.