People who buy capable off-road vehicles often view the stock configuration as a starting place. They will modify their brand-new SUV to give it better off-road performance. That practice has prompted automakers to create special editions that have all the most common modifications built-in at the factory. That’s a big win for owners because it means all that extra stuff now comes with a factory warranty.

That’s what the Bronco Everglades edition is all about. This SUV is based on the rugged Bronco Black Diamond trim. This trim features rubber floors with drain plugs for easy wash-out, skid plates to protect the underside, and a heavy-duty modular front bumper. Then the Everglades edition goes one step further and anticipates the most common aftermarket add-ons and puts them on for you at the factory.