The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness comes standard with a 2.5-liter direct-injected engine, rated at 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. special protective body cladding, strong ladder-type roof rails and special interior and exterior trim.
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness features an easy-clean interior that includes rear cargo area and rear seatbacks trimmed in water-resistant materials and standard all-weather floor mats are also standard with the Wilderness.
Subaru revealed the all-new 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness trim package to the world at this week’s New York International Auto Show held from April 7-16, but the Portland Tribune got a sneak peek the previous week while test-driving the new large subcompact Impreza — that it is based on — which we recently reviewed.
The Wilderness package was first introduced on the mid-size Subaru Outback, and later extended to the compact Forester, and quickly became one of the best-selling trim packages in the Pacific Northwest. The package includes increased ride height to 9.3 inches of ground clearance, longer coil springs and shock absorbers, enhanced X-Mode off-road driving system, special protective body cladding, strong ladder-type roof rails and special interior and exterior trim.
As a premium trim, the Crosstrek Wilderness will receive Subaru’s 2.5-liter direct-injected engine, rated at 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Together with Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable automatic transmission, the Wilderness package adds a 4.11 final drive ratio to allow the Crosstrek to climb steeper hills. The new final drive ratio also boosts the Crosstrek Wilderness towing capacity to 3,500 pounds.
Safety first
Like all Subaru products, the Crosstrek Wilderness includes Subaru’s EyeSight safety system. This implements automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, but also lane keeping assistance.
As a premium trim, the Crosstrek Wilderness also includes blind spot management and automatic emergency steering for collision prevention and mitigation. Reverse automatic braking is also standard. The Subaru Crosstrek is already an IIHS Top Safety Pick, and there’s every reason to expect the Crosstrek Wilderness will earn that rating as well.
Ready for camping
The Crosstrek Wilderness features a versatile ladder-type roof rack system. When the vehicle is in motion, the roof rack can carry up to 176 pounds. When the Crosstrek is parked, that goes up to 700 pounds. The system is designed to carry a pop-up roof-mounted tent, a cargo basket, or a wide variety of rooftop carrying accessories.
To get where you’re going, the Crosstrek Wilderness includes dual-function X-Mode. This system alters the Crosstrek’s traction and stability control systems to optimize traction under a variety of conditions. The system offers Snow, Dirt and Deep Snow, and Mud modes. To help maximize traction in varying conditions, each mode specifically optimizes the engine output and CVT ratio positions, increases the Active All-Wheel Drive engagement and enhances the control logic of the Vehicle Dynamics Control with Traction Control System.
Combined with the Wilderness model’s lower differential ratios, the system also enhances rough off-pavement, low-speed drivability over rocks and other situations that require repeated on/off accelerator usage.
Easy-to-clean interior
One feature that will be especially welcome for Northwest buyers is the easy-clean interior. The rear cargo area and rear seatbacks are trimmed in water-resistant materials to allow easy cleaning if you have dirty camping gear. All-weather floor mats are also standard with the Wilderness.
Interior tech is another reason to choose the Wilderness. There’s an 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The Wilderness is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console. Finally, there’s an LED light mounted on the tailgate, in case you get back after dark.
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is priced at $33,290 including all fees. For an additional $2,270, you can get the option pack with a power moonroof, 10-way power driver seat with two-way lumbar support, and a Harman Kardon 10-speaker audio system.
If you love the small size of the Crosstrek, but you’ve been admiring the bigger Wilderness edition Subarus, your time to wait is coming to an end. The Crosstrek Wilderness will be available at area Subaru dealers in the fall of this year.