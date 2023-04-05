Subaru revealed the all-new 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness trim package to the world at this week’s New York International Auto Show held from April 7-16, but the Portland Tribune got a sneak peek the previous week while test-driving the new large subcompact Impreza — that it is based on — which we recently reviewed.

The Wilderness package was first introduced on the mid-size Subaru Outback, and later extended to the compact Forester, and quickly became one of the best-selling trim packages in the Pacific Northwest. The package includes increased ride height to 9.3 inches of ground clearance, longer coil springs and shock absorbers, enhanced X-Mode off-road driving system, special protective body cladding, strong ladder-type roof rails and special interior and exterior trim.