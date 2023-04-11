Darcelle event

Darcelle was recognized as the world's oldest working drag queen when she died.

 PMG file photo

A public celebration of life for Walter Cole, famously known as the world’s oldest drag queen Darcelle, will be held in Downtown Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 25.

The groundbreaking drag queen died from natural causes at the age of 92. The memorial will be a no-cost, all-ages event. There will be open seating, but tickets are still required for admission.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.