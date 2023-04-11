featured Celebration of Darcelle’s life set for April 25 Jashayla Pettigrew//KOIN 6 News Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Darcelle was recognized as the world's oldest working drag queen when she died. PMG file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A public celebration of life for Walter Cole, famously known as the world’s oldest drag queen Darcelle, will be held in Downtown Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 25.The groundbreaking drag queen died from natural causes at the age of 92. The memorial will be a no-cost, all-ages event. There will be open seating, but tickets are still required for admission.Throughout his 92 years of life, Cole built a legacy that impacted the next generation of drag queens — not just in Portland, but all over the world.A previous Portland Tribune story about Darcelle can be found here.KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here. Featured Local Savings Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walter Cole Darcelle Koin 6 News World's Oldest Drag Queen Tickets Needed Entertainment Recommended for you Local Events