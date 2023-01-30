Through connections, Portland artists Tyler FuQua Creations, Fez BeGaetz and Ivan McLean have light art pieces installed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, of all places.
“They’re trying to westernize the country,” FuQua said. “If we can do a little to westernize it, glad to do it.
“There’s an entertainment company in Las Vegas, Area 15, and we had art down there already as part of a gallery, and they were opening a pop-up in Riyadh, so they bought our art and shipped it out there.”
So, yes, the power of light reaches all the way to the Middle East. Closer to home, your city has been emphasizing light as one of the cures to what ails us. More lights, more cool installations and now the eighth annual Portland Winter Light Festival arrives, Feb. 3-11 at three anchor locations — Pioneer Courthouse Square and World Trade Center downtown, Electric Blocks building in Southeast Portland — and several other places in the metro area. For the first time, co-founder Jeff Schnabel said, it feels like the festival has accomplished something close to its mission: Bring the lights to the people in installations from St. Johns to Lents Neighborhood to Milwaukie to Tigard.
Find the map at pdxwlf.com and go see the very cool works of art — it could brighten your night.
“It’s amazing what a couple strings of lights on a tree could do. Changes your perspective of the neighborhood,” said FuQua, speaking of light campaigns in general. “Do it hundred fold, it makes an impact. I’m glad the city sees the value in it — and artists getting paid for what they do.”
Large campaign
Creations by FuQua (and co-creator Jason Hutchinson), BeGaetz and McLean are sitting in the South Park Blocks, and have been there for weeks. Curious people are wondering what it’s all about; turns out, it’s part of a concerted effort to bring more lights to Portland, thanks to the city working with artists such as FuQua as well as Chris Herring, the creative director of Portland Winter Light Festival and Willamette Light Brigade, which organizes lighting on the Morrison Bridge.
And, the city and Downtown Clean & Safe has worked with Herring and others on putting lights on trees throughout the city — 800 street trees within the Clean & Safe district — to basically bring light to Portland, as sort of a mood enhancer. It’s called Project Illumination. Herring said it’s part of the city’s holiday lighting, but the city went with stars instead of snowflakes, because stars could be left up longer (till April) and not be tied to snow and holidays.
There are 240 stars up in downtown. And, it’s a perfect segue into the Portland Winter Light Festival, which has the theme “The Light of Stars.”
“Portland’s dark and it’s to make the city prettier, make people want to go out in their own city,” said Herring, who’s also a co-founder of Portland Winter Light Festival. “It’s not expensive to do something pretty, and they already put up holiday lights, they just needed to be prettier. You can have pretty lights year round.”
And, now we have the Portland Winter Light Festival. For the first time, the festival has commissioned a piece of art, by none other than Tyler FuQua Creations. Remember when a big illuminated whale sat at Salmon Springs Fountain last year? In the same place will be a 17-foot-tall robot called “Mechan 42” through March 2.
“It’s the sixth robot that we built, and it’s a space robot with a jetpack and a space helmet,” said FuQua. “He’s reaching up and plucking a star out of the sky. … It’s the best robot we’ve made, yet.”
FuQua’s “TrEeD” has been up in the South Park Blocks, along with BeGaetz’s “Helianthus Enorme/Sunflower” and McLean’s “Disco Ball” — the latter two have been displayed at Portland Winter Light Festival before. FuQua’s “TrEeD,” with its three capital letters, honors a late friend named Ted, and sayings around the base of it include “Strive to be the nicest person in the room. … Give everybody two-armed hugs. … Look people in their eyes. … Be proud of your bodily functions.”
Tyler FuQua Creations, whose company makes pieces at a shop in Eagle Creek, has been known for several installations. They’ve presented light works at the festival from the beginning. Their “Disco Bug” has been a light festival hit.
Many visitors
Herring envisioned a city-wide festival, after he spent time in Paris, and Schnabel visited cold-weather festivals in Helsinski, Amsterdam, Reykjavik and Montreal to help lay the groundwork for the Portland Winter Light Festival. (Another co-founder, Jean Margaret Thomas, has provided technical expertise.)
Organizers expect more than 200,000 visitors for the festival; visitors haven’t reached pre-pandemic numbers, yet, and who knows what impact downtown conditions could impact attendance.
The Portland Winter Light Festival happened just before the pandemic in 2020, continued in a limited capacity in 2021 and then returned in full last year.
“It’s going to be bigger than ever before with around 120 pop-up art installations, spread throughout the city — empty retail spaces, businesses, art collectives, front yards, parks,” said Alisha Sullivan, executive director. “They create a web of art installations.”
Sullivan said the city has now embraced the light festival as something that could help with downtown perception and simply attracting people to lights installations in the middle of winter.
“The pandemic allowed us to pivot into a decentralized format,” she said. “We embrace the downtown area in a more full way, and give people a chance to explore their own neighborhoods and business districts and downtown.”
Festival highlights
Opening night includes fire shows at Pioneer Courthouse Square. World Trade Center also will have installations, as will Electric Blocks at 125 S.E. Clay Street, which will also have projections on the side of the building. The anchor sites will have pop-up performances, interactive art work, food carts and more.
The Portland Winter Light Festival is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.
Along with Tyler FuQua Creations “Mechan 42” robot at Salmon Springs Foundation, there are other highlights.
Fire shows, including an 8x10-foot ice sculpture, highlight opening night Friday, Feb. 3 at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Christian Lindquist will have a water vortex at World Trade Center.
Also at WTC, Rich Burton (aka HooperFly) and Case of Bass created “Sensory Subduction Scenario,” which has laser harps with a spaceship above them, and you’re abducted by aliens, Herring said.
The Illuminated Bike Ride takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at Electric Blocks. Also at Electric Blocks, there’ll be projections including a map by Mark Johns, as well as lighted Soap Box Derby cars.
Ty Givens has stained-glass installations in several areas.
Power of light
Lights are a helpful thing, especially during dark, winter months.
“It’s subconscious, it just makes you feel better,” said Herring, a consultant who likes colors and not just white light. “When the city and other organizations light buildings, instead of architects they should go to light designers. We light environments for people, instead of lighting a thing.”
Lighting “could be a tourist attraction, actually, and it’s colorful and cozy for people who live here.”
Said Sullivan: “It helps you get through the long, darkest part of winter. For me, it definitely brings spring in, gives some fun and levity to the city when we needed it most. And, the cultural and economic boost doesn’t hurt either.”
Schnabel, who’s an architecture professor at Portland State, said the light festival has provided a nice interlude during dark winters. Some 35,000 people attended the first year, and attendance now tops 200,000, and it’s recognized as one of the better light festivals in the country.
His take on light in general:
“Truthfully, it’s primal. Human beings are largely not built for nighttime. We are daytime predators. Physiologically, after dark, we go from predator to being prey. Historically, we gathered around fire as a form of protection. But because we couldn’t do hunting and gathering at nighttime, it became time to share stories and entertain. It’s a time of bonding. That’s hard-wired in us. Humans are incredibly attracted to bonfires and campfires. Lights are contemporary versions of the primal attraction to light in the dark. For gathering, a place to feel safe and have shared experiences.”
For complete information on the Portland Winter Light Festival, see pdxwlf.com.