It’s called “Weaving Data,” and it features the work of Faig Ahmed, April Bey, Jovencio de la Paz, Ahree Lee, Kayla Mattes, Shelley Socolofsky, Joan Truckenbrod, Vo Vo and Sarah Wertzberger.
There’ll be an opening reception Thursday, Jan. 26 at JSMA at PSU, 1855 S.W. Broadway, among many related events.
Synopsis: Weaving is inseparable from the development of computing and software. Tracing the origins of contemporary computing to the invention of the Jacquard loom (1801) and its punch-card system situates textiles and the communities responsible for production in global conversations surrounding technology and media. Yet, despite this fundamental relation, computing and weaving continue to be regarded in opposite terrains and prestige. (The exhibit) examines the historical relationships between weaving and computing and explores constructs of “low” versus “high” hierarchies pervading technology and art.
Curators are Theo Downes-Le Guin and Nancy Downes-Le Guin. They write:
"Through analysis, metaphor, aesthetics, and humor, the artists in this exhibition interrogate and prod at the history and soul of high technology. Some collaborate with the very technologies they critique; others weave by hand, but use data or internet memes as a basis for woven patterns. Regardless of approach, the artworks tell a nuanced story about the nature of technology, a story both messier and more complex than the myth of linear progress from 'low' to 'high.'"
The JSMA at PSU will host a workshop with Ahree Lee titled “Pattern & Code” on Feb. 9 and 11, and an artist talk with April Bey on March 9 titled “Atlantica: Speculative Fiction and Black Opulence.”
