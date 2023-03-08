The Portland Trail Blazers are battling for an NBA playoff spot.
Their esports brethren are starting their season, and Blazer5 Gaming has some new players and renewed hope in the 2023 NBA 2K League season.
Blazer5’s season begins with its first two games Thursday, March 9 against Magic Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad in 3v3 matchups. Fans can stream the video game action on YouTube or Twitch.
“We’re thrilled to be back with a fresh start this year, welcoming three new members to Blazer5 Gaming and focusing on coming together as a team,” said Mikias Johannes, Blazer5 Gaming general manager. “We want to ensure each player knows that they bring their own unique skillset to our matches and to win this season it’s all about bringing those skills together to create a cohesive team.”
The 2023 season features Andron “Lavish” Thomas and Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa returning for their second season with B5 and sixth NBA 2K League season overall. Rounding out the team are three new players to the B5 roster: Austin “KayAus” Caterino, a third-year player, and rookies Claude “Claude” Knight and Isaiah “Harby” Harbinson.
Christopher Ullrich joins the team as player manager, and he’ll prepare players for matches and aid in game play. He coached the 2K Women in Gaming team and the successful 2K amateur team, Team Handlez.
The NBA 2K League is split between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, and there’ll be 28 regular-season 3v3 and 5v5 games to be played over eight weeks. Claude, Harby and Lavish will play 16 regular-season games in two 3v3 tournaments, The Slam, which starts Thursday, and The Switch (through April 14).
Then, a 12-game regular-season 5v5 campaign takes place with The Tipoff and The Turn tournaments (culminating June 30). The 5v5 game play features the entire B5 roster.
NBA 2K League, a professional esports league, was co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., in 2018, and features 24 teams and the best NBA 2K players in the world.
