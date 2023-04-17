It’s an album 30 years in the making and, for perspective, at the time Thomas Lauderdale and Dave Busacker talked about collaborating, Pink Martini hadn’t become famous yet and Satan’s Pilgrims had only been together for one year.
As the story goes, Lauderdale, the Grant High School graduate who formed the now famous little orchestra Pink Martini, went into a Portland club one night and saw a cool surf band named Satan’s Pilgrims. Immediately, he envisioned how piano and surf could be combined on “Rhapsody in Blue,” his favorite classic, by George Gershwin. Just a random thought at the time.
“I thought they were so sexy and cool, wearing capes and playing spooky surf instrumentals,” Lauderdale said. “That’s when Portland was hip and super cool, but still podunk and people didn’t ‘care.’
“I had a big crush on Dave Busacker, the tall one. I started working on the album the same time as (Pink Martini’s breakthrough) ‘Sympathique,’ and we started talking and recording on two-inch analog tape. The Pink Martini album was finished first — no one was expecting anything in particular — and it took off and I got engulfed with Pink Martini, traveling in Europe, attending the Cannes Film Festival, launching our careers, working with orchestras in this country.”
But, the dream of Lauderdale playing piano on groovin’ Satan’s Pilgrims tunes never died, even with Pink Martini riding the fame wave and Satan’s Pilgrims putting out albums (10th coming in October) and playing Portland gigs before adoring fans. Making a long story short, more writing and recording happened, oh, about 1,000 days after the album idea’s inception, and then again 15 years later in 2011.
Busacker passed away in 2021, and Satan Pilgrim’s replaced him with Garrett Immel, and finally Ted Miller — drummer Ted Pilgrim in the band, as each member takes the stage name Pilgrim — and Lauderdale collaborated on finishing the project, even with Miller living in Memphis.
Album release
And, on May 18 the dream becomes reality as “Thomas Lauderdale Meets The Pilgrims” will be celebrated during an album release party at Crystal Ballroom, followed by its worldwide release the next day by Heinz Records, Pink Martini’s label. In August, Satan’s Pilgrims, a member of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, joins Pink Martini for shows on the East Coast, and then Oregon and Washington.
“I love it. It’s so cool,” Lauderdale said. “It is unusual to have a piano with the Pilgrims. It really started with the concept of, we thought about how I could collaborate with them, with maybe a surf version of ‘Rhapsody in Blue.’ It’s the first track. It’s always been my favorite. I realized their rhythm is very ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ — major light motifs of that work by George Gershwin. It worked perfectly.
“It feels like it’s a real achievement, bringing a different perspective to ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ that had never been done before.”
The album also includes interpretations of “Night and Day” and “Malaguena” among other surf songs.
Just think: The thought process started in Bill Clinton’s first full year as president and finishes five presidents later.
“It was always our intention to finish, but life happened,” Lauderdale said. In fact, the project had obviously been shelved from 1996 to 2011, when Lauderdale came across a note from Busacker’s mother, Virginia, who had been a teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School when Lauderdale met her.
“I read the note, and Virginia was dead by that time, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible,’ I took it as a sign and contacted Dave. It felt like the spirit of Virginia Busacker was guiding me toward Dave.” Lauderdale contacted Busacker and he and the Pilgrims finished most of the recording, which helped Busacker at the time as “he was struggling with financial things happening with his house.”
Lauderdale added: “The stars seemed aligned. A perfect time to pick up the project again. We took pictures in Pendleton shirts. We worked on new songs and tracks.” Another nine years passed and, during the pandemic, Lauderdale wanted to finish the album — unfortunately without Busacker, who had passed away March 30, 2021, of natural causes.
The band stayed together through Busacker’s passing, and plays some gigs each year. Three original members still live in Portland: Scott Fox, John Cox and Robert McAnulty. Interestingly, Immel worked as a makeup artist in Hollywood, including on “The Walking Dead.”
Cool collaboration
So, Miller stepped in to help Lauderdale finish the album. Miller said it’s a bit of a full-circle moment, because Lauderdale asked Satan’s Pilgrims to play a political initiative show in the mid-1990s with The Del Rubio Triplets, and “that was the first show with what would become Pink Martini. That was their unveiling. They were not the Pink Martini they are now, but we thought it was really cool.”
Miller said Busacker’s musicality — being the son of a music teacher — helped make the album get going back in the ‘90s, starting with “Rhapsody in Blue.” Said Miller: “He could communicate with Thomas about anything. It’s been a great partnership. We get along great with (Thomas), and we could always talk music with him. It’s really an equal partnership.”
Miller said it “chokes me up every time” when listening to “Night and Day,” because he hears Busacker’s playing. “He plays it beautifully. And, it’s the young us. I like to think playing together — whenever we play, we feel young and play just as tough, we just hurt afterward.”
The Portland State Chamber Choir sings “oohs and aahs” on songs including “Bali Hai.” There’s The Ventures-inspired “Calcutta,” as well as “Tall Cool One,” “Sukiyaki,” “Out of This World” and “It Had Better Be Tonight.” “How Great Thou Art” was originally a Swedish folk song.
And, Lauderdale and Busacker once tried to recruit Lesley Gore (of “You Don’t Own Me” fame) to sing “Girls on the Beach” but she died before they could get her vocals on tape. So, the self-proclaimed “All-American Jewish Lesbian Folk Singer” Phranc, who toured with Pink Martini and Satan’s Pilgrims in 1995, sang on the song, on which Maureen Love, the sister of Beach Boys’ Mike Love, plays harp.
Lauderdale looks back at the mid-1990s and 2011 recordings and “there was stiffness in the early recordings, with me floundering around, like with the first concerts of Pink Martini.” Some piano parts were re-recorded in 2021.
Making it happen
But, the music has stood the test of time, Miller said.
“A lot of people don’t realize, if you listen to old surf music, there’s piano all over it,” Miller said, citing “Misirlou” by Dick Dale, and others.
“There were a ton of surf bands that had piano in the band. In the early beginnings, that’s what a rock and roll band had.
“The way Thomas plays, like in the intro to ‘Malaguena,’ he brings some classic to it, he branches out. He’s not necessarily playing surf piano, he’s playing Thomas piano. It takes a certain kind of song to work with surf. ‘Rhapsody in Blue’, we thought ‘maybe,’ but then ‘yeah, it has a strong melody.’”
Working with Lauderdale has been interesting, Miller added. Lauderdale is a “boom, boom” go-getter while he is a person who listens and contemplates. Lauderdale had a vision in finishing the album, and worked with Satan’s Pilgrims and engineers Steve Sundholm and Dave Friedlander to make it happen.
“You have to be very patient and have to understand. I’ve been used to working with people like Thomas,” Miller said.
“What I most admire about him or why I enjoy working with him, whether it’s his idea or someone else’s idea, he’ll do everything possible to make it work. Even if it’s a crazy idea. … It’s great to watch him work like that, and it’s at the speed of lightning.”