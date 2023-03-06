There’ll be a whole lot of green, beer, dancing, bagpipes, revelry and even athletic competition in Portland in the next two weekends, as the Irish (and non-Irish) celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The new collaboration of the Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Festival has made Waterfront Park the place to be Friday-Sunday, March 10-12. Then, Kells, Paddy’s, McMenamins and groups around the city add to the festivities the following week.
Kells has put on a two-weekend Irish Festival before, but the opportunity to join forces with Shamrock Run made sense. It allows Kells to set up its party tent (20,000 square feet, with flooring) at Waterfront Park for events during the Shamrock Run weekend.
“It’s a great partnership. We’re both excited about it, we’ve been working on it for a year now, and didn’t get the go-ahead from the city until recently,” said Garrett McAleese, whose family set up the first Kells in Seattle in 1983, and opened Portland in 1990. He’s the co-owner of Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland.
“We also got cleared for 2024 (at Waterfront Park). There’s so much opportunity on the Irish Festival side.”
This year, the Kells Irish Festival will start with Ireland vs. USA boxing match at Waterfront Park, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, March 10. Then, it’ll be live music, Irish dancing, bagpipes and beer under the tent from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11. While at Waterfront, Kells will also put on Irish (Gaelic) football and Irish hurling demonstrations at Waterfront Park; McAleese expects to expand to matches next season.
“The Waterfront is drawing a lot of people,” McAleese said.
The Irish Festival moves back to the Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub, 112 S.W. Second Ave. while the Shamrock Run takes place at Waterfront Park on Sunday, March 12. Anyone running in the Shamrock Run can get into Kells for free with their race bib.
Then on Friday-Saturday, March 17-18, the Kells Irish Festival will be hosting its St. Patrick’s Day party at the pub and adjacent 6,400-square-foot back tent with revelers, Irish dancing, pipe and drum bands and more. There’ll be a celebration at Kells Brewery as well. (St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17).
McAleese said that last year’s Irish Festival was “the busiest year ever, and I expect this year to break that. We’re putting up an even bigger tent; last year there was a line around the block and we couldn’t get anybody else in.”
The festival serves as a fundraiser for Providence Center for Medically Fragile Children.
For more on Kells Irish Festival: irishfest.webflow.io.
Shamrock Run
The Shamrock Run Portland will welcome more than 20,000 runners in the 45th edition of the race March 12, starting and ending at Waterfront Park. Participants will be taking part in the 5-kilometer, 8K, 15K, half marathon, 4-mile Shamrock Stride walk and 1K children’s Leprechaun Lap benefitting Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. And, new this year will be a competitive race, the Shamrock Showdown, an 8-kilometer race geared to elite and sub-elite runners with prize money awarded to top three finishers in men’s and women’s categories.
“The Shamrock Showdown is a great opportunity for the competitive runners to face off against each other with some stakes on the line,” said Jeff Merrill, president of Portland Track, a nonprofit that stages running events in the city. “It’s something that’s been talked about for the sub-elite and elite runners in the city. For a road race to put up prize money and create an environment for the best out there to get after it, that’s really welcomed and recognized by the entire running community.”
The Shamrock Run returned to the Portland streets in 2022 after a hiatus because of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, returning as one of the first big events back in Portland coming out of the pandemic was incredible,” said Alex Jee, community engagement manager for the Shamrock Run. “We’ve got a lot of participants, city officials, sponsors and community supporters who stuck with us to thank — those who have made the success of the event possible each and every year — and we’re looking forward to partnering with Kells to make the 45th edition of the race one for the record books.”
For more: ShamrockRunPortland.com.
Meanwhile, members of the public can attend the Shamrock Race Expo, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 at Oregon Convention Center, where there’ll be local active lifestyle vendors.
Paddy’s coffee
Paddy’s Bar & Grill plans its 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, with the tented party adjacent to the pub on Southwest Yamhill Street starting at noon. And, there and then, Paddy’s will attempt a Guinness World Record (and it’s not to do with Guinness the beer, although it’s a cool word association).
On March 17, 2011, Paddy’s supposedly made the Largest Irish Coffee, but paperwork never went through and it didn’t receive recognition by Guinness World Records. It was 601 liters (159 gallons). Now, with the help of partners Alpenrose Dairy, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Cafe Umbria and Ness Campbell, Paddy’s wants to set an official record, shooting for 1,000 liters (265 gallons) — and make enough Irish coffee for everybody.
“The current Guinness World Records mark is 139 gallons,” Paddy’s owner Josh Johnston said. “We were going to set the record in 2020, we were ready to go,” but the COVID-19 pandemic forced business closures.
“We just have to do it and not spill it. It’s still 139 (record) on the books. I saw another (better mark on the web) but it’s not recognized by Guinness. (To qualify) I need to make a 1,000-liter Irish coffee exact proportionally the same as I’d make an 8-ounce Irish coffee.”
To make 265 gallons, it’s going to take 50 gallons of Irish whiskey, 165 gallons of coffee, 25 gallons of syrup and about 15 gallons of heavy whip cream (which then expands). They’ll heat up smaller batches and then add it all to a 15-barrel stainless steel brewery tank.
“We want a city official to come down and bless it,” Johnston said. “We think it’ll take about four hours.”
Once done and measured, there’ll be $5 Irish coffees sold, as a spigot at the bottom of the tank disperses what Johnston promises to be a bar-grade drink. “It’s going to be delicious,” he said. Fresh cream will be added to top it off.
Johnston also said that Shamrock Run participants can bring their race bib to get a free Irish coffee. Paddy’s will feature five bands, including St. James Gate and U2 tribute band TribU2, as well as Irish dancing all day and Portland Police Highland Guard Pipes and Drums Band coming through.
More: paddys.com/st-patricks-day.
Other happenings
Violinist Kevin Burke, an Irish music luminary and native of London, plays at Alberta Rose Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11. He’s been a member of notable Irish groups, but he’ll be playing solo Irish fiddle music along with telling stories and sharing humor, warmth and charm at Alberta Rose.
More: albertarosetheatre.com.
The Portland St. Paddy’s Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Beverly Cleary School, Fernwood campus, Northeast 33rd Avenue and Hancock Street.
More: portlandstpaddysparade.com.
After a three-year hiatus, All-Ireland Cultural Society of Oregon returns with an in-person 82nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Aquinas Hall, 340 N.E. Clackamas St. There’ll be Irish music and food, Irish dancers, bagpipes and kids activities in a family friendly environment.
More: oregonirishsociety.org.
All McMenamins establishments will take part in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 festivities with food and drinks and music, bagpipers and Irish dancers. It’s free admission. A three-day celebration, March 17-19, takes place at Grand Lodge (Forest Grove), while two-day celebrations, March 17-18, take place at Crystal Hotel, Edgefield, Kennedy School and White Eagle Saloon and Hotel.
More: mcmenamins.com.
As luck (of the Irish) would have it, the Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick’s Day at Moda Center.
More: rosequarter.com.