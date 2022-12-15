Fairview's Boone Langston returns to 'Lego Masters' Jason Vondersmith Jason Vondersmith Author email Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boone Langston of Fairview (second from left) teams with singer Robin Thicke (far left) on the holiday special of "Lego Masters." COURTESY PHOTO: FOX Boone Langston of Fairview is returning for another appearance on "Lego Masters."Langston, who appeared on the first season of the Fox show, will be paired with singer Robin Thicke in the three-episode special, "Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular."It airs Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 19-21 at 8 p.m. on Fox (locally KPTV 12).Langston is one of four returning contestants on "Lego Masters" participating in the second annual holiday show.The host is Will Arnett, the judges are Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.The holiday special comes on the heels of the recent finale of "Lego Masters" season three. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legos Boone Langston Fox Holiday Broadcasting Events Show Special Robin Thicke Holiday Bricktacular Judge Amy Corbett Jason Vondersmith Author email Follow Jason Vondersmith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events