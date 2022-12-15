Boone Langston Lego Masters

Boone Langston of Fairview (second from left) teams with singer Robin Thicke (far left) on the holiday special of "Lego Masters."

Boone Langston of Fairview is returning for another appearance on "Lego Masters."

Langston, who appeared on the first season of the Fox show, will be paired with singer Robin Thicke in the three-episode special, "Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular."

Tags

Recommended for you