Asked whether he still enjoys talking about “Star Trek,” and interacting with hardcore fans, William Shatner immediately references the hilarious 1986 "Saturday Night Live" skit.
He takes the podium at the "Star Trek" convention as the actor who played Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s television series, and proceeds to field obscure “Star Trek” questions from the audience members — Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon included. A perplexed Shatner finally says, “Get a Life,” while saying the short-term “Star Trek” was a bit of a lark and not a big deal, totally demoralizing the fans. The event’s promoter talks with Shatner, who then goes back to the podium and plays the part of dutiful Captain James T. Kirk to the delight of the, uh, nerds.
The clip and reaction to it still circulate in “Star Trek” circles, and fans still criticize him for it.
“It’s amazing to me, with all the great funny moments that show has engendered, people still remember a sketch decades ago,” he said. “I meant it as a joke; some people thought it wasn’t funny.”
Well, the answer is, “yes,” Shatner still likes to talk about “Star Trek” — the TV series and the movies that he starred in — despite a long and distinguished career doing other things. In fact, the soon-to-be 92-year-old actor has been on tour meeting fans and sharing stories after screenings of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
“I don’t enjoy the lumpy beds and bad pillows in the hotel rooms,” he said. “I do enjoy interacting with the audience. In front of an audience for an hour, I’m entertaining spontaneously, I don’t know what I’ll say or do … it’s the reason I do these.
“(Fan gatherings) have evolved as a way of doing (performances), and it turns out to be great fun. Autographs and pictures are fine, but I enjoy being in front of an audience. That many times in a month, for example, hones it where you’re at the top of your game. You get immediate effect, they’re either laughing or not.”
Shatner’s résumé, of course, is topped with “Star Trek,” but he was well known for his roles in “Boston Legal” and “T.J. Hooker,” and who hasn’t seen him in Priceline commercials?
And the show “Better Late Than Never” was a hoot. He, boxing great George Foreman, actor Henry Winkler, and former football quarterback and current Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw went to destinations around the world and took in the culture — Europe, Asia, etc. — while showing their wacky sides as elder statesmen doing fun stuff.
“It was great fun. All of us have remained friends subsequent to that,” Shatner said. “It was a joy, going to a strange country and having a little time, and ad libbing with these people. We were basically writing the show and making appearances, in a small way, doing the show to each other — trying to be entertainment to each other, with nothing ever written down.
“But, anxiety wore on us; we had a writer with us who contributed some jokes, but it was day after day (of ad libbing) for two years. I heard it got too expensive with the flights, cruise, hotel.”
Lately, he has hosted the History Channel/Netflix show “The UnXplained.” He’s about to film the fourth year, and comments astonishingly that about 60 episodes have been order, “which is unheard of.” The show explores fascinating, strange and inexplicable stories.
He also has a biographical documentary coming out, “You Can Call Me Bill,” which will be shown at film festivals, Shatner said.
Shatner has made appearances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. He’s done poetry, singing, joking and oration on stage. It’s been an eclectic career.
And, a couple years ago, he literally went into space. (Spoiler alert, “Star Trek” was done in a television studio, not aboard a real Starship Enterprise.) Aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle, Shatner became the oldest living person to travel into space (90 at the time, Oct. 13, 2021), as the shuttle went about 350,000 feet above the Earth’s surface (107 kilometers). It was an emotional ride, as Shatner reflected on how climate change has altered — and continues to alter — the Earth.
“That was something extraordinary,” he said. “What I came back with is an enhanced sense of loss of the world.
“I long ago joined, and have been a member of, the green movement that says we have to do something quickly for our children and children’s children,” Shatner said. The trip “emphasized again how deadly space is and how nourishing the earth is.”
Visitors at Fan Expo Portland may or may not ask him about climate change. They’ll probably ask him about “Star Trek.” Interestingly, Shatner said he has not watched many TV episodes or movies.
“Not only do I not go back and watch them, in many cases I haven’t seen them,” he said. “I so dislike seeing myself on film. It’s like old photographs; I don’t like looking at them, because maybe you didn’t look as good as thought. Years go by and you see what you look like then, and now, and I don’t admire that. I imagine if you’re a narcissist, I suppose you enjoy looking yourself.”
