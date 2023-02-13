Asked whether he still enjoys talking about “Star Trek,” and interacting with hardcore fans, William Shatner immediately references the hilarious 1986 "Saturday Night Live" skit.

He takes the podium at the "Star Trek" convention as the actor who played Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s television series, and proceeds to field obscure “Star Trek” questions from the audience members — Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon included. A perplexed Shatner finally says, “Get a Life,” while saying the short-term “Star Trek” was a bit of a lark and not a big deal, totally demoralizing the fans. The event’s promoter talks with Shatner, who then goes back to the podium and plays the part of dutiful Captain James T. Kirk to the delight of the, uh, nerds.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you