Mircat AmiraSereia will perform Feb. 13 and 14 at the Alberta Rose Theater in “Valentine — A Night of Circus, Music and Love.” The band Trashcan Joe will play a set of vintage themed love and romance songs.
Courtesy Photo: Dr. Mike/Beyond Boudoir Photo
Jon Dutch and Anngela Burt from the show Vau de Vire. They will bring a similar chemistry to "Valentine," with perhaps a touch more sweetness.
Celebrating Valentine’s Day by going out to hear live music just got a little more comfortable. Portland’s Rose City Circus is bringing its signature mix of acrobats and aerialists to the date night concert format on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Alberta Rose Theatre. In the same genre as the White Album Xmas (Beatles plus circus), the alternative circus troupe presents "Valentine — A Night of Circus, Music and Love." The band Trashcan Joe will play a set of vintage-themed love and romance songs — think jazz standards, swing and blues jams and some palatable pop hits — with bendy girls and strongmen to look at.
It’s like ballet but more butch, boudoir photography but hanging from a wire ... the combinations are endless, but the marriage of movement and music brooks no divorce.
Circus leader Jon Dutch told Pamplin Media recently, “The concept is to have a beautiful night of celebrating music and art and love, and just be very sweet.” Dutch describes the musical vibe as “jazz, with that old-timey, country twang. Kind of like the 1920s.”
“Valentine” will be half standards, half original songs. “The band (Trash Can Joe) is very eclectic — they’ve got singers with heavenly voices,” Dutch said.
Warm and fuzzies
Twelve circus performers will move and groove to the music, but there is not a narrative as there was for White Album Xmas (WAX). “Myself and Jason Wells, from the WAX show, are going to do little MC bits in between and share stories of loveliness and love. We’re trying to make a really nice, intimate evening, where everyone can connect with each other,” said Dutch.
He explained, “I really focused this show on people with lovely movement quality, because I want this show to feel more intimate. It's less of like a bombastic event, in your face, razzle-dazzle and much more soft and sweet and inspiring, so you just sit there with this warm, fuzzy feeling, as you're holding hands with your sweetie.”
One performer he has successfully secured for the first time is Jacki Ward, a contortionist and hand balancer who also hangs by her hair. She’s back from taking a break to have a child. Also, poster-child acrobat Cuream Jackson is doing straps and ropes. “He's this beautiful, strong, Black man, with these bulging muscles, gorgeous, and then he talks with the softest, nicest manner,” said Dutch. “I really wish his act was him going on stage and just saying hi to everyone, he’s a genuinely warm person,“ he joked.
Another prize act is AmiraSereia, a contortionist who blends many forms of dance. “She's going to be doing lollipop, kind of an interesting apparatus, a combo apparatus.”
Hearts and fellows
Dutch says bandleader Jason Wells is an accomplished musician, “But also, his heart is just exploding with love, and it's so genuine. I think that's a quality of me, I’m just very in love with life and in love with people, and I think we can share those experiences in a way that’s less about the comedic moments and wild things happening on stage, and much more seeing incredible, inspirational circus performance and listening to a wonderful band.”
He's conflicted by the commercialization of holidays.
“Valentines is such a commercial holiday, it was invented by Hallmark to sell more stuff. I think there's a lot of power in reclaiming this holiday as something that's more about connecting with people and sharing experience. Just having just the warm fuzzies with somebody, and it doesn't have to be a romantic partner. It could just be a friend that you love, having just a really lovely, unforgettable night together.”
Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door and $50 for preferred seating.
Minors are allowed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
