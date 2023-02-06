Celebrating Valentine’s Day by going out to hear live music just got a little more comfortable. Portland’s Rose City Circus is bringing its signature mix of acrobats and aerialists to the date night concert format on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Alberta Rose Theatre. In the same genre as the White Album Xmas (Beatles plus circus), the alternative circus troupe presents "Valentine  A Night of Circus, Music and Love." The band Trashcan Joe will play a set of vintage-themed love and romance songs  think jazz standards, swing and blues jams and some palatable pop hits  with bendy girls and strongmen to look at.

It’s like ballet but more butch, boudoir photography but hanging from a wire ... the combinations are endless, but the marriage of movement and music brooks no divorce.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you