For a self-described introvert and recluse, author Stephanie Land admittedly doesn’t always like to speak publicly, to be an economic advocate or even do media interviews, despite attaining a national following.
So, when Land speaks to the masses at the final Voices Lectures series event, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Revolution Hall, audience members will know how she feels, while also being intrigued about the content of her speech.
“I’ve learned some skills,” Land said. “Some of it’s been by rehearsing, some of it’s been disassociating — force myself to not remember things, put on a game face and pretend it’s happening to somebody else.
“I definitely didn’t think that struggling to be a freelance writer and getting a book published would lead me to talking with strangers from a stage,” or, she added, lead to people recognizing her in public and wanting to strike up a conversation, because “that’s the thing I struggle with the most.”
Writing about her life as a single parent who had escaped an abusive relationship but became dependent on government assistance (mostly food stamps, for 10 years, 2006-16) while cleaning houses for a living and falling into socio-economic despair, Land achieved acclaim with the memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” It reached No. 2 on the New York Times best-seller list, and former Pres. Barack Obama put it on his 2019 “Summer Reading List.” And, it became a television series for Netflix.
Of course, her life has changed since she wrote the book. She’s married, and Land and her husband have four combined children and live in Missoula, Montana. But, not before Land lived the life written about in “Maid,” as well as her next personal experience book, “Class,” in which she investigates the high cost of higher education after she returned to college and earned a degree from University of Montana.
“I’m calling it the origin story of ‘Maid,’” she said of “Class,” which comes out soon. “I started it as an essay in my last year of college.”
Land, who has also lived in Port Townsend and Skagit Valley, Washington, and Alaska, as well as being homeless for a stretch, said her life became “resilience training — train to accept what you’ve been given. If something is impossible, you have to accept that, too.”
After growing up “middle class,” she leaned on many different forms of government assistance in her adult life and in reality, “It’s barely what you need to survive, and sometimes not even that. You’re still hungry and in survivor mode. While being told by the general public that you’re a leech on society and the worst of the worst, but also you’re supposed to be grateful for every bit you receive. … The messaging I still receive is you have no value unless you’re working. That’s where the system really fails people.”
Such feelings came in the form of social media, hate mail and other feedback. It hurt, and sometimes made her scared. “I wanted to let single moms know that they weren’t alone,” Land added.
She now feels pride, frustration, bitterness — the whole gamut.
“I work hard to be an advocate and public speaker,” Land said. “It’s not exactly fitting for my personality.”
With “Class,” she gets into the cost of college education, a common topic these days. She borrowed $45,000 while attending community colleges and then University of Montana, where she received a degree in English in 2014 (after becoming a mother for a second time). It contributed to her continuing to live in “poverty.” She remembered writing a freelance story about living off $6 a day and thankfully living in a $430 per month low-income housing in Montana.
“‘Class’ is about the struggle that low-income populations have to do to get class,” she said. “There are so many hurdles you have to jump over just to get to the parking lot. It’s important to show that. A lot of people don’t see or understand that struggle, especially for low-income single parents.” She said the book will be “controversial” because of how Land describes becoming pregnant and being a single parent and being on food stamps.
Meanwhile, Land still enjoys the success of “Maid,” but perhaps not the television series, created for Netflix by Molly Smith Metzler and becoming the network’s fourth-most watched show of 2021. It stars Margaret Qualley and Andie McDowell.
Metzler and others spent time in Skagit Valley to learn about Land’s life of living in trailers in the backwoods. “Molly called it the trauma tour,” Land said.
Seeing her story depicted on television has been “pretty awful,” she added. Remember, she’s an introvert and a recluse.
“I don’t know if I want to go through it again,” she said. “It’s hard watching people get excited about watching the most horrible things that happened to you. I never felt exploited, but I had a hard time with the reaction that people had.”
