Biomass is a classic warehouse group show — rough floors, whitewashed walls — with a retro feel, if only because Port blog founder and curator Jeff Jahn has been quiet for the past three years.

He asked artists for work about animals. “The idea is a nod to the fact that we've all survived a long pandemic, and that we're in this together, we are part of that biomass,” he explained to Pamplin Media recently.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.