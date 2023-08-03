From photographer Corey Arnold: “A large brownish colored black bear emerges from his den in the crawl space of an abandoned house in South Lake Tahoe, California (USA). In this densely populated small town, black bears have grown increasingly bold and numerous, finding a reliable year-round food source in unsecured garbage around the city. Reports of bears breaking into homes is on the rise. Local bear expert Toogee, a volunteer for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care helps to track and evict bears that have denned-down under houses and on people’s property. After discovering this bear asleep under this house during the day, I captured this image with a camera trap placed outside the exit overnight.”
Crystal Schenk and Shelby Davis's wooden sculpture "The Tiger" is at Biomass in the Pearl District now through the end of August.
Courtesy Photo: Jeff Jahn
"Cauda Pavonis," Wendy Given's peacock feather ball, dominates the east windows at Biomass.
Courtesy Photo: Jeff Jahn
The animal-themed art group show Biomass is in the Pearl District now through the end of August.
Courtesy Photo: Jeff Jahn
Black Dogs by Liston Schulte at Biomass.
Courtesy Photo: Jeff Jahn
Biomass is a classic warehouse group show — rough floors, whitewashed walls — with a retro feel, if only because Port blog founder and curator Jeff Jahn has been quiet for the past three years.
He asked artists for work about animals. “The idea is a nod to the fact that we've all survived a long pandemic, and that we're in this together, we are part of that biomass,” he explained to Pamplin Media recently.