Jeanine Jablonsky, the curator of the new mini-retrospective of Bonnie Lucas’s assemblages or fabric sculptures/collages, fell in love with the work of Lucas when she saw soft fabric dolls, often upside down, emerging from round baskets.

There are three of those in the show "Bonnie Lucas 1978-2023” (ILY2 Gallery,  925 N.W. Flanders St., open through May 29, Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and by appointment), but they are very much mid-era Lucas. (The artist also makes paintings and drawings, often of children with flowers for faces, or limbs pierced by thorns.)

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you