Every now and then the Portland Art Museum, as part of its Masterworks series, exhibits a famous painting. (If a painting is sold in Oregon the buyer avoids sales tax, if the work is publicly displayed for a few months.)
The latest is Botticelli’s “Madonna of the Magnificat,” a 24-inch diameter tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and child with angels, on show until May 7. The Paul G Allen Foundation sold it for $48,480,000 in 2022 to an unnamed buyer, hence it gracing our presence, briefly.
This “Madonna of the Magnificat” is a slightly smaller version of the one in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. Botticelli’s team would often paint versions for different patrons.
This one from about 1480, at the height of his powers, is considered the second best of the seven MOTMs he did. The Portland one probably sat in a nobleman’s home, as a devotional object, for generations without being disturbed.
Every tourist to Florence eventually ends up standing before Botticelli’s giant, pagan works, “The Birth of Venus” (or Venus on the half shell) and “Primavera” (Spring). Or if it’s a Monday, buying the postcard at the train station.
This is a rare chance to the master’s brushwork and composition up close.
Pamplin Media talked to Mary Weaver Chapin, the Curator of Prints and Drawings at the Portland Art Museum, about how a visitor can a enjoy the painting.
It shows Mary with the infant Jesus in her lap. To the left are three angels dressed in contemporary Florentine clothing. Mary holds a quill with an open book before her, the text clearly legible as the Song of Zacharias from the Gospel of Luke — including the Magnificat, Mary’s proclamation of praise to God.
She is writing ‘Magnificat anima mea Dominum’ (My soul doth magnify the Lord).
Writing lesson
Chapin said showing female literacy (especially writing) in Botticelli’s time was rare, so showing it was a way of elevating the Mary’s status.
“Typically, in representations of the Madonna, we see her in prayer, we see her with the Christ child. And frequently we see her with a book. This is quite unusual, because we see her not as a reader, but as a writer,” said Chapin, who has a PhD.
Chapin said a scholar has made a convincing case that this is Botticelli responding to this new blossoming literary movement among elite women.
“And a less flattering interpretation is that it was thought impossible that a woman would know how to write. This is part of this rhetoric of impossibility, the only woman who could write would be the one who was perfect and pure above all others, and it shows a hint of the Divine at work. So, a lot of different interpretations, but it's a lovely gesture,” Chapin said.
She added, “You'll notice that the Christ child is placing his chubby little baby hand on top of her arm. And that's meant to symbolize a couple of things. One is that the Christ child is guiding her writing, and also sort of the perfect unity between the divine and the human. So, it's this beautiful symbolism of inspiration.”
Angelic drip
The angels are dressed as stylish people from Florence in the 1400s, in tunics with lots of pleating and cinched waists and padded arms. They are androgynous.
“You’ve got velvet and silks, there's gold edging on the sleeves. One of the angels has a beautiful gold collar. So they are seen as very sumptuous creatures. The suggestion of the rustling fabrics, the feel of the collars against the skin, is really remarkable.”
“Primavera” and “The Birth of Venus” were both commissioned by the Medici family.
“They all come from about the same time in the 1480s. Botticelli had their patronage, which afforded him some security and really allowed him to experiment. So those two paintings are complex allegories, they are symbols of secular topics, and would have been much more unusual than ('Madonna of the Magnificat'). So I would say that the religious iconography was really his bread and butter, while those other works were a chance more to experiment.”
She said Botticelli paid great attention to detail, especially faces.
“He also was a very, very skilled portraitist, and I think you'll see it in this painting, because although we haven't have met any of the people depicted here, they are each individuals. And if you walked by, say, that angel in yellow on the sidewalk, you would recognize it, wouldn't you?”
The composition is classic tondo, designed for a small corner of a home, everyone’s backs curved.
“The figures are all ensconced in this round frame that echoes the dome of heaven. Above them are gold rays coming down almost like little bursts of fiery flame. And it could represent, you know, the divine, the connection above, and sort of the spiritual energy. It's quite beautiful to see, it uses halos. Again, in the costuming, the Virgin's veil uses gold.”
Viewers can lean in because the painting is protected by strong plexiglass.
“If you come close, you can see how the Virgin's she's wearing a transparent veil and just the edges have this indication of a fine golden edge. There's a decorative pattern in her mantle, and on the seams. And it's just astounding the detail and precision that they could create all these years ago.”
This particular MOTM was in Paul Allen’s private collection from 1999. It last appeared in the 2020 exhibition “Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from at the Seattle Museum of Art.” Before Allen it was at London’s National Gallery on long-term loan from 1960 to 1978. Experts at the New York Times say it is unlikely this painting will spend much time in public under the new mystery owners, so art lovers would do well to flock to the Portland Art Museum by May 7.
More Botticelli works are viewable on the Uffizi website.