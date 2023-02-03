Every now and then the Portland Art Museum, as part of its Masterworks series, exhibits a famous painting. (If a painting is sold in Oregon the buyer avoids sales tax, if the work is publicly displayed for a few months.)

The latest is Botticelli’s “Madonna of the Magnificat,” a 24-inch diameter tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and child with angels, on show until May 7. The Paul G Allen Foundation sold it for $48,480,000 in 2022 to an unnamed buyer, hence it gracing our presence, briefly.

