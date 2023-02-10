Avi Gupta has always been curious, and he enjoys learning and “asking questions about the world.”
It’s never been about trivia.
But, trivia it is when Gupta returns to the “Jeopardy!” stage for the new High School Reunion Tournament, shown weekdays at 7 p.m. on KATU-TV, Feb. 20 to March 9. He appears Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the quarterfinal round.
It’s a tournament for 27 young players — all but one in college — who enjoyed success during the 2018 and 2019 high school competitions.
Gupta won it in 2019 — and pocketed $100,000 — as a senior at Catlin Gabel School before jetting off to college. He now attends Stanford University.
“I haven’t been focused on trivia the past couple years. But, I have the same curiosity, the desire to ask questions and to acquire knowledge, it’s a core part of my values," he said.
“Some preparation went into it this time around, but I’ve been busy being a college student. Look, obviously, I’m super-excited. I enjoyed my last time on ‘Jeopardy!,’ it was an amazing opportunity, a dream come true, and I’m honored to be invited back. It’s crazy to be back.”
The games, of course, have already taken place, but in the world of television quiz shows, the High School Reunion Tournament takes place Feb. 20 to March 9.
If Gupta wins in the quarterfinal round, viewers would see him compete in the semifinals, scheduled for March 3-7, and the finals would be aired March 8-9.
Gupta went some time without watching “Jeopardy!,” after his appearance in 2019, but he says he’s resumed watching it.
Some Portland-area players have found success on the show, namely Courtney Shah, who won seven games and then competed in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Yogesh Raut of Vancouver, Washington won $98,000 and four games, and Matthew Marcus of Portland won $114,200 and four games this season.
Then, another former Catlin Gabel student, Mira Hayward, competed on the show. She won a round Thursday, Feb. 9, and $14,600. She's the daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland.
Mostly, Gupta, 21, has indeed been busy with his academics.
After graduating from Catlin Gabel, he attended Columbia University in New York City for the 2019-20 school year.
“I had a really great experience at Columbia. I loved the city and university and everyone there,” Gupta said. “My interest is at the intersection of technology, policy, law and public service. Columbia is a great school, but I was in engineering school there, and there wasn’t as much academic flexibility.
“These interests are interdisciplinary. I decided to come to Stanford to pursue interests. People here are immersed in the technology sector. There’s a growing number of students and faculty who are focused on how technology can remain a force for good. I was fortunate to come here.”
Gupta’s parents work in medicine and health care. He will graduate with a bachelor’s and master’s in spring 2023.
“I was interested in artificial intelligence and health care (before), but I want to bring policy and public service to my work,” he added. “Public service is a big theme of what I’ve done.”
As a teenager, Gupta founded Project32 to provide dental hygiene products — toothbrushes and toothpaste, in particular — to children living in poverty around the world.
He has worked with the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University to raise awareness for the battle against pancreatic cancer, which afflicted the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
College has been fun for Gupta, he said.
“Especially for people in my age group, it’s been a unique time to grow up,” Gupta said. “Four years in college, during the entire (COVID-19) pandemic, a cross country move, tumultuous time (in politics).
“I was fortunate to study in Washington, D.C., and attend school in New York. It helped me grow professionally and definitely personally. The best part of going to college is all the people you meet. I’ve met lifelong friends, people who have changed me and shaped me for the rest of life.”
The Washington, D.C. experience included an internship in Sen. Ron Wyden’s office, while taking classes at Stanford’s satellite campus for a quarter.
Next, Gupta wants to attend law school.
“I don’t think politics is the plan. Being in D.C. you see what that lifestyle entails, and it’s not for me,” he said. “My policy interest can be furthered with a firmer grasp of law. Policy work or legal practice. I’m interested in litigation, and using law to hold powerful actors accountable.”