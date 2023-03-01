Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" comes to the Moda Center, March 9-12, once more with feeling. This “Corteo,” like “Alegría” that was at the Expo Center last summer, is a retread. “Corteo” debuted in 2005 and came to Portland in 2008 and 2019. To find out what’s new, Pamplin Media talked to Alison Crawford, “Corteo’s” artistic director, and Inna Teslenko, an acrobat who performs Act Paradis, the one where they swing from the chandeliers.

Crawford says the Paradis flying act has been expanded since 2019. The show added new artists, as part of the natural cycle of moving them around, and more acrobatics. “We’ve been polishing the show, making things shorter, so it flows better, and working with the music, lighting, costumes, just tweaking everything,” Crawford said. Corteo means "cortege" in Italian, or joyous procession. “Corteo” tells the story of the funeral of Mauro the Dream Clown. As his loved ones mourn his loss, Mauro’s spirit awakens and he begins to watch his own funeral from the best seat in the house.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

