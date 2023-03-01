Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" comes to the Moda Center, March 9-12, once more with feeling. This “Corteo,” like “Alegría” that was at the Expo Center last summer, is a retread. “Corteo” debuted in 2005 and came to Portland in 2008 and 2019. To find out what’s new, Pamplin Media talked to Alison Crawford, “Corteo’s” artistic director, and Inna Teslenko, an acrobat who performs Act Paradis, the one where they swing from the chandeliers.
Crawford says the Paradis flying act has been expanded since 2019. The show added new artists, as part of the natural cycle of moving them around, and more acrobatics. “We’ve been polishing the show, making things shorter, so it flows better, and working with the music, lighting, costumes, just tweaking everything,” Crawford said. Corteo means "cortege" in Italian, or joyous procession. “Corteo” tells the story of the funeral of Mauro the Dream Clown. As his loved ones mourn his loss, Mauro’s spirit awakens and he begins to watch his own funeral from the best seat in the house.
This is the show where a little person floats around the arena on helium balloons.
The look is Belle Epoque France — think Moulin Rouge with teeter totters — and the lush spectacle extends to costume designer Dominique Lemieux’ s 260 costumes and giant curtains based on an 1855 painting by Adolphe Willette.
“Mauro’s telling us about his life,” explained Crawford. “It's a celebration and we meet all the people he met during his life, people he fell in love with and the people he acted with. That story has not changed. There are many angels that are guiding him.”
Circling the Proscenium
Cirque du Soleil seem to be able to play any shaped venue. Playing the Moda Center won’t be a challenge. One little thrill is the show’s opening: the giant curtains reveal the audience looking at each other.
“What's one of the wonderful, magic parts of ‘Corteo,’ is that when you come in, you don't realize that. (The designers) really wanted it to feel the feeling of a theater as a proscenium arch. They knew that we were a circus, in the round. So it's kind of a mixture of both worlds," Crawford said.
The music is live, not taped, and the musicians are right there beside the stage. “The bandleader and the composer are always fine tuning it, adding some little pieces here and there, and adding instruments,” Crawford said.
Inna Teslenko is a flyer, who are all women, who are held by partners, who are all men. The flyers are meant to be the clowns former lovers appearing to him in the parade of life. Teslenko was a gymnast all her life — good training for flying six meters between the bars. Picture a cube shaped scaffold where a person is tossed back and forth between people, like a trapeze act without the swing. (She’s also a backup for the chandelier act. “I know all positions,” she told Pamplin Media in her Ukrainian accent.)
Is it dangerous?
“It is, but we train a lot with ropes. We train with two safeties, until you’re confident you can do it with just the net. Every fall is different.” She has never fallen in 10 years.
“If you do fall you have to really quickly understand how you feel. Then you give a sign, if you are okay, to the backstage management. They bring you a ladder and you (get off the safety net) and if you're okay, you coming back up and we continue," she said.
alls are rare — Crawford says there has been one in the last two years.
“They’re very experienced, these girls,” Crawford said.
The team is very supportive. “When it happened, everyone went, ‘Woo!’ Everybody’s there with us,” said Teslenko.
Final Act
The chandelier act is only one segment in the show, but they do have chandeliers hanging over the audience to give a sense of theater, and decoration.
There’s a strap duet, “That's a love duet, it's more passionate, it's more about love,” Crawford explained. “They do crazy stuff.” The climax is a Cuban bar routine (not Russian bars which are carried on their shoulders). It is like parallel bars in the Olympics, but in a cube formation. “It’s when all the men and everybody coming to celebrate to say goodbye to Mauro (the Dream Clown). With 11 guys on the bars, and two girls, that's pretty spectacular, to see the synchronization as they're flying from bar to bar,” Crawford said. “They do huge dismounts.”
“We’re just there to be pretty, to bring something beautiful to the act,” said Teslenko. Crawford says the group is close, and they have a social committee to plan fun things on the road. The most recent was a Valentine’s party.
Once more with feeling
Cirque du Soleil’s mastery is bringing character and emotion to acrobatics. Crawford knows it. She manages a team including 53 artists, and is always tweaking the show. “I'm constantly giving them notes, if they make a mistake, or they're a little late, that's fine. But if I see something I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe we could add this?’ And the artists can come to me with their ideas. Sometimes the clowns will come and say, ‘This could be funnier if we do it this way.’ Daniele (Finzi Pasca, 'Corteo' creator and director) is very open to having a collaboration with artists. That's lovely, because it's about human beings.”
