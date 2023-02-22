GMO? OMG! 1

Marketing would tell you this is a plateful of pure, nontoxic, all-natural gifts from Mother Nature’s bosom. History tells us these vegetables never appeared “naturally,” but by the hand of man. Farmers genetically modified wild mustard using artificial selection until they eventually developed modern broccoli, cabbage, kale, and other brassicas.

I try to be chill about language.

As a reformed English major who spent her homeschooled elementary years painstakingly working through formal 19th century grammar textbooks; who started professional copy editing in high school; and who casually uses subsequent semicolons in a silly gardening column — believe me, being chill about language does not come easy to me.

Milkweed & Honey

Kate Schell is a designer for Pamplin Media Group. She lives with four cats, three koi, two dogs, one tortoise, one human, and quite a few red worms. She can be reached at milkweedandhoney@pamplinmedia.com.