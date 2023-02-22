I try to be chill about language.
As a reformed English major who spent her homeschooled elementary years painstakingly working through formal 19th century grammar textbooks; who started professional copy editing in high school; and who casually uses subsequent semicolons in a silly gardening column — believe me, being chill about language does not come easy to me.
I was a real blowhard about “proper English” as a young person. It took me time and intent to expand my view of language and realize that proper English is subjective to time, region, dialect, and creativity. That internet slang, and even emoji, are not a sign of immaturity or ignorance. Good writing often breaks the rules. And that the meanings and usages of words split, swirl, and evolve constantly.
But old dogs remember old tricks, and there’s one confusing current colloquialism I cannot condone. It is extremely important to my peace of mind that I say this — just this one time — once and for all — on the record — loud and clear — for all to hear:
GMO: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. Or, well, it does mean what you think in some contexts in some countries. But not in others, including gardening in the United States.
Let’s untangle this.
According to Webster’s Dictionary — well, dagnabbit, I can’t even use this classic middle school essay opener because Webster’s Dictionary (or rather, merriam-webster.com) refuses to define GMO beyond “abbreviation: genetically modified organism.” Cowards.
Instead, according to Wikipedia: “A GMO is any organism whose genetic material has been altered using genetic engineering techniques.” This is probably your general understanding, and it seems clear enough.
But wait! According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture: Genetic modification is “the production of heritable improvements in plants or animals, via genetic engineering or other more traditional methods. Some countries other than the United States use this term to refer specifically to genetic engineering.” The USDA specifies a GEO (genetically engineered organism) as one produced through modifying specific genes using modern molecular biology. (This is also referred to as bioengineering.)
In other words, in American agriculture, a GMO is any living thing that has been altered from its wild ancestors over centuries on homely farms or over months in a sterile laboratory. Every vegetable you sow or buy — even if it’s an heirloom variety — is genetically modified. If you’ve saved seeds from a cross-pollinated tomato plant and grown a new mystery variety next season, congratulations! You’ve genetically modified an organism.
That’s not so scary, right? But you wouldn’t know that from how people use “GMOs” as a dystopian boogeyman, referring vaguely and ominously to unrestrained bioengineering. When fearmongering pundits do it, I roll my eyes. But when people who know better do it, I get mad.
You’ve probably seen a seed company — or a hobby farm or a garden center — declare that they only sell “non-GMO” products. Maybe they’ve signed a safe seed pledge, proclaiming they don’t and won’t sell GMOs. This frustrates me for two reasons:
1.) They know they DO sell genetically modified seeds, as defined by the USDA (which regulates the seed industry). They know they are conflating genetic modification with genetic engineering, and they are willing to further muddy the waters because it is profitable.
2.) They know NOBODY sells genetically engineered seeds to home gardeners. GEOs aren’t on the consumer market. These companies aren’t differentiating themselves from the bad garden center down the road that sells evil bioengineered murder seeds. They’re making an unnecessary statement to seem like they’re taking a brave stance because it’s profitable.
Now, whether GEOs (or the corporations who own them) are safe and ethical is beyond this column space and my own expertise. All I’ll say is, personally, I am wary of anyone who reduces this expansive issue to a cut and dry, black and white, good or bad conclusion. It’s hotly debated by biologists, ethicists, corporations, politicians, advocates, doctors, and farmers for good reasons.
Point being, laymen like us don’t have to worry our soft little brainmush about these big questions and controversies, because we don’t deal with GEOs in our gardens. Buy seeds from any company, whether they’ve declared how virtuously non-GMO they are or not, and you can rest assured they haven’t been bioengineered.
Seed and plant companies: do better! Use specific, relevant terminology that increases knowledge and confidence in gardeners rather than fear and misunderstanding.
And everyone else: Consider whether GMO means what you want it to in everyday conversations or whether another term would be more accurate. And pay attention to what people are inferring when using it in marketing and soapboxing.
At this point, I think GMO is as meaningless a term as “chemical,” “toxin,” and “natural” are colloquially. Petition to nix them all from our daily vocabulary, so I can go back to trying really hard to be chill about language.