School of Rock Elgin

"School of Rock" the musical was perfomred at the Elgin Opera House, with the help of funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which continues to bloom.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon Cultural Trust

Donations to the Oregon Cultural Trust increased by 227 in 2022. A total of 10,839 donations brought in $5.2 million for the calendar year. The funds will support grant awards to cultural organizations across the state this summer and continue to build the Cultural Trust’s permanent fund, now valued at more than $31 million.

“Once again more generous Oregonians stepped up to support our state’s arts, heritage and humanities by using the Cultural Tax Credit,” said Cultural Trust Board Chair Niki Price. “We are incredibly grateful for their steadfast support in allowing the Cultural Trust to be a stable source of funding for our cultural community.”

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you