Interplay by Echo Theater

Interplay by Echo Theater at Fertile Ground, which is fundraising for a new festival director.

 Courtesy Photo: Cheremar Photography

The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a city-wide theater festival organized by the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA), is looking for a new festival director.

Fertile Ground skipped its usual January-to-February festival this year and is instead doing a crowdfunder to finance its first professional ED. The goal is $10,000.

