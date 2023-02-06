PATA President Samson Syharath and the Fertile Ground committee have been working with former Festival Director Nicole Lane to create a fundraising campaign.
The non-juried, locals-only festival, which runs annually from late January to early February, has been an invigorating part of the theater and performing arts community since 2009.
Typically, playwrights, directors and actors bring their newest projects to the festival, which takes place in small theaters, bars and offices and ranges from fully-staged plays down to readings of unfinished scripts. Fertile Ground brings together a huge section of Portland’s theater community, many of whom are unpaid.
During the pandemic, in 2021, all productions were curated and delivered online, and the festival began to prioritize innovative projects centered on equity, diversity and inclusion.
Lane will continue to be a part of the PATA Fertile Ground committee. The festival has been run by a small, dedicated team and it is Lane's hope that festival-lovers in Portland will support the future of the festival.
The crowd-sourced funds from the Fertile Ground Festival ReGrowth Fundraiser not only help secure the future of the festival director position but also demonstrate the value of the festival to the local theater-makers and audience members. PATA encourages everyone who has enjoyed the festival to donate, share their experiences and support the future of the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works.
