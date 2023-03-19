Perhaps a younger generation doesn’t know much about “Hairspray,” the John Waters movie from 1988 that became a Broadway hit 20 years ago.
The story: 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Andrew Levitt, who stars as Nina West the drag queen in real life, plays Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad, in the Broadway production set to stage at Keller Auditorium, March 28 to April 2.
He sees the story as “really important to share right now with the cultural divide within our country.”
Levitt, 44, said the fight for rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and “everybody finding equity, equality and inclusion” is as relevant today as it was during the civil rights movement of the early 1960s — the time period in “Hairspray” (1962). He says that people need to experience a Broadway show that approaches a story in a different way, with “joy, celebration and happiness.”
“‘Hairspray’ is a perfect remedy for (the divide) an an expression of what we can hope for,” Levitt added.
Levitt has been at the forefront of the fight as a role player in many television shows and other media efforts, not to mention being the stage star Nina West at his home drag club in Columbus, Ohio — he once had a street named after his character, called Nina West Way, in Columbus.
That was before he went on tour with “Hairspray,” which has consumed the past year-plus of his life.
Levitt competed on the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1), for which he was named Miss Congenialty. Among his other performances, he played Alice in “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” (Paramount+), and he appeared in “This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular” on Disney+ and “The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade Singalong” and “The Meaning of Pride” on Nickelodeon.
Levitt has also done voice-over work and put out some music, including “Drag is Magic,” an EP for children. His new children’s book, “The You Kind of Kind” is out now.
Perhaps one of his biggest roles was playing Divine alongside Daniel Radcliffe in 2022’s “Weird: The Al Jankovic Story,” streaming on Roku.
It’s interesting, a full circle moment, really, because Divine played Edna Turnblad in the “Hairspray” movie.
It’s a fun role, he said.
“You get to see (Edna’s) transformation throughout the show,” Levitt said. “She has agoraphobia (fear of places/situations that cause panic, helplessness, embarrassment) and hasn’t left her place in 20 years. She’s worried about her daughter getting hurt. She’s plus-size, her daughter’s plus-size,” Levitt said.
“The role is all heart, and I’m a ‘person’ (in musical) who leads with my heart, good intentions and kindness. That’s what drew me to the character.”
Being a man playing a woman is different than a drag queen playing a woman, Levitt said.
“Edna is Tracy’s mother, through and through, not a man in her dress, or a drag queen — it’s her mother,” he said. “I have to approach it in totally different way. It’s really easy to mug for the audience, camp it up and play it up in ways not honestly. But, in this role, you have to have truth and be grounded.”
The comedy aspect is welcome.
“I love doing comedy, it’s so much fun,” Levitt said. “It’s fun to make an audience laugh and get immediate reaction. It’s the salve that mends us all; especially right now, we need it.”
Speaking of comedy, apparently Yankovic requested Levitt star as Divine in “Weird.”
An actor on stage, television and in movies, a musician and an author and, of course, a notable drag queen — it’s been a good career ride for Levitt.
“I’m in the middle of it,” he said. “What I love is my career going in a variety of directions. My goal is to keep pushing and doing more.”
Incidentally, Levitt has never been to Portland, but he has heard of Darcelle, aka Walter Cole, the oldest working drag queen in the world and a Portland institution.
“She’s a legend,” he said.
The touring Broadway show “Hairspray” hasn’t stopped in Portland since 2006, four years after its premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater and three years after it won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. It’s helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
For more: BroadwayInPortland.com.
“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and ‘Hairspray’ is even more relevant than 20 years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With a whole new generation of wildly talented kids, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score.” O’Brien said.