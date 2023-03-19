Andrew Levitt "Hairspray" photo

Andrew Levitt (left) plays Edna Turnblad next to Niki Metcalf's Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray," staging at Keller Auditorium, March 28-April 2.

 Courtesy Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Perhaps a younger generation doesn’t know much about “Hairspray,” the John Waters movie from 1988 that became a Broadway hit 20 years ago.

The story: 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you