“Oh, c’mon, it’s not that cold!” — something no one said ever when encountering the very chilly waters of a local river in early March.
And, to think, people go in the water on purpose. It’s called the Rose City Polar Plunge, and Portland’s version of plunges takes place on the two days in the Willamette River. (It used to be in the Columbia River.)
The common crazies (meaning you, if you dare) gather at Willamette Park on Saturday, March 11 — registration at 9 a.m., a 5-kilometer fun run at 10 a.m. and a costume contest at 10:45 a.m., followed by the most foolish thing you could ever see at 11 a.m.: People thinking they’re polar bears in the Arctic Ocean, plunging.
The day before, it’s the Super Plunge starting at 11 a.m. for the hardy souls — they’ll attempt to enter the water 24 times (once an hour) by the end of Saturday’s Polar Plunge. And, there’ll be a new event, the Executive Polar Plunge, at 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday — further proof that maybe executives are not smarter than average people.
It’s part of a Polar Plunge series around the state and hosted by Special Olympics Oregon, which serves over 12,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities through life-changing sports and wellness and engagement, resulting in meaningful health benefits and cultures of inclusion.
“Portland is an exceptional community, with great people who love getting out and doing things that are a little off the wall,” said Britt Oase, Special Olympics Oregon CEO.
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."