The Japan Institute of Portland Japanese Garden donated a stone Peace Lantern to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, England, on December 8. The gift is a replica of a lantern that Mayor Ryz Hiranuma of Yokohama sent to Portland as a sign of optimism for a more peaceful future following World War II.
The Japan Institute has previously given stone lanterns to the towns of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Tokyo. The gifting to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, however, is the first time a stone lantern has been given to a city outside of Japan. Sadafumi Uchiyama, a fourth-generation Japanese gardener, is the Chief Curator of Portland Japanese Garden and Director of the International Japanese Garden Training Center. Uchiyama is in charge of installing the lantern, which has the inscription “CASTING THE LIGHT OF EVERLASTING PEACE,” in Kew’s Japanese Garden.
The yukimi doro (stone lantern with tripod legs) is stylized in the snow lantern form: the lantern’s firebox is directly underneath a broad sloping roof resembling a traditional Japanese hat made from kasa (rush).
Richard Deverell, Director of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “Receiving this important symbol of peace is a source of great pride for all of us at RBG Kew. We have always sought to leverage the power of nature and our stunning living collection to make a positive impact in our shared world. The lantern will be a beautiful and important addition to the Japanese Landscape here at Kew Gardens and we hope that visitors will come from far and wide to enjoy it and learn about its important meaning.”
Steve Bloom, CEO of Portland Japanese Garden said: “The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is a global leader in the field of public gardens and is proof that these kinds of institutions can be a catalyst for vital community-building and social change. In recognition of these shared values, we present a gift of a Peace Lantern as a tangible symbol of cultural diplomacy, friendship, and peace.”