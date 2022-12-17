The Japan Institute of Portland Japanese Garden donated a stone Peace Lantern to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, England, on December 8. The gift is a replica of a lantern that Mayor Ryz Hiranuma of Yokohama sent to Portland as a sign of optimism for a more peaceful future following World War II.

The Japan Institute has previously given stone lanterns to the towns of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Tokyo. The gifting to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, however, is the first time a stone lantern has been given to a city outside of Japan. Sadafumi Uchiyama, a fourth-generation Japanese gardener, is the Chief Curator of Portland Japanese Garden and Director of the International Japanese Garden Training Center. Uchiyama is in charge of installing the lantern, which has the inscription “CASTING THE LIGHT OF EVERLASTING PEACE,” in Kew’s Japanese Garden.

