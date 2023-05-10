Top trumpeter Terence Blanchard comes to Portland May 26 to showcase his talents in opera, movie scores and jazz. Blanchard will play some of his Spike Lee film scores, selections from his most recent album “Absence”, and excerpts from his award-winning operas “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” (about New York Times columnist Charles Blow and “Champion”. Blanchards will play with the Portland Opera orchestra, along with the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet and soloists Karen Slack and Will Liverman.
Who can forget the opening credits music to Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X”? Along with burning US flag and grainy video of the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.
Blanchard’s master of mood in the title track “Absence” has to be heard to be believed as he and his ensemble The E-Collective, and the Turtle Island Quartet performed it at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.
Portland Opera's co-artistic advisor Karen Slack makes her Portland Opera debut, with guest artist Will Liverman. Maestro Damien Geter (co-artistic advisor and interim music director) makes his Portland Opera conducting debut.
This is classical music in hoodies, this is jazz in box fresh sneakers. Portland Opera is hosting a VIP party for $250 a head at 10 pm following the concert. It promises to “celebrate opera and jazz in Portland in true NOLA style, with a lounge, music, photobooth, and incredible food and beverage inspired by the Big Easy. Featuring an appearance by Terence Blanchard and concert guest artists.”
Blanchard is known for his scores for Spike Lee films ranging from the documentary “When the Levees Broke”, about Blanchard’s hometown of New Orleans during the devastation from Hurricane Katrina to the epic “Malcolm X”; and the latest Lee film, “Da 5 Bloods” which was released by Netflix in June 2020, Blanchard has interwoven melodies that created strong backdrops to human stories.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
