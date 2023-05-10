Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard comes to Portland May 26 to showcase his talents in opera, movie scores and jazz.

 Courtesy Photo: Portland Opera

Top trumpeter Terence Blanchard comes to Portland May 26 to showcase his talents in opera, movie scores and jazz. Blanchard will play some of his Spike Lee film scores, selections from his most recent album “Absence”, and excerpts from his award-winning operas “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” (about New York Times columnist Charles Blow and “Champion”. Blanchards will play with the Portland Opera orchestra, along with the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet and soloists Karen Slack and Will Liverman.

Who can forget the opening credits music to Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X”? Along with burning US flag and grainy video of the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

